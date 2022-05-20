A few months ago, an Israelite tablet from the time of Moses, inscribed with several lines of Hebrew text, saw the light of day for the first time in 3,300 years. This unexpected find was the cause for a U.S. speaking tour by Israeli archaeologist and filmmaker Aaron Lipkin, who will be visiting Phoenix next week.
Where did this tablet come from? That is a story in itself. Let’s walk backward 3,300 years to get there.
For the past two millennia, since the Roman-Jewish War, the Jewish people have looked with longing toward Jerusalem. That is because for about 1,000 years before the beginning of the exile, Jerusalem, and in particular the Holy Temple (Beit HaMikdash), was the active center of Jewish national and spiritual life. For the 369 years before that, the center was at the tabernacle (mizbe'ach) in Shiloh. And for about 90 years prior to that, the religious center was at Joshua's altar, on Mt. Ebal, next to Shechem.
Joshua’s altar was built as a place of thanksgiving to mark the Israelites' arrival in the Promised Land after redemption from bitter oppression in the land of Egypt. The inauguration of the altar was marked by a ceremony with the Ark of the Covenant standing in the valley between two hills, Mt. Ebal and Mt. Gerizim. Half the Israelite tribes stood on one slope and half on the other while a list was recited: the blessings that would accrue if they followed the Law of Moses and the curses that would befall them if they did not. As a result, one hill became known as the “mountain of blessings” and the other the “mountain of curses.” The altar was built on the slope of Mt. Ebal and served the tribes of Israel for the next 90 years. When the national religious center moved from Mt. Ebal to the tabernacle at Shiloh 3,200 years ago, Joshua's altar was deliberately and carefully covered with a protective mantle of stones to safeguard its sanctity.
Archaeologists only recently rediscovered Joshua’s altar in the 1980s, at which point it was slowly and respectfully uncovered and excavated. At first, the identity of the site was challenging but those challenges have been melting away over the past few decades. Still, the preponderance of evidence has built, identifying it definitively as an early Jewish worship site and ultimately as Joshua’s altar. That evidence has included pottery with the same identifying marks, indicating sacrificial contributions from the various tribes, as have been found at the site of the tabernacle in Shiloh and the Temple in Jerusalem. Also found at the site were Egyptian scarabs from the reign of Ramses II and women’s golden earrings of an Egyptian style from that period, both of which would be expected to be found among a people who had just migrated from Egypt. Also, among the one-meter-deep record of ash found inside the altar were bone fragments from exclusively kosher animals, ruling out a Canaanite worship site. Furthermore, the ramp leading to the altar was sloped in accordance with the instructions found in the Torah and did not have steps in the Canaanite style.
Just a few months ago, a close examination of the excavated dirt yielded a magnificent discovery: a small lead tablet that has been definitively dated to the time of Moses and Joshua Bin Nun, inscribed with several verses in Biblical Hebrew, including the name of God. This discovery is the oldest known sample of Israelite text in the world. Aaron Lipkin, a member of the dig team, is currently touring the U.S. to shed light on the site and the recent find.
Lipkin specializes in the archeology of Joshua’s altar and the gilgal footstep structures of the post-Exodus period of Israelite settlement in the Promised Land. Founder and CEO of Lipkin Tours, an agency dedicated to educating visitors on the Biblical heritage of Israel, Lipkin is also involved in interfaith dialogue between Jews and Christians and is a spokesperson for his home town of Ofra, Israel. JN
Opportunities to hear Aaron Lipkin in Arizona:
- Tuesday morning, May 24, at the Phoenix Theatre: Lipkin will be presenting the findings on Joshua’s Altar to the members of the Arizona legislature elected officials and staff (by invitation only). This bi-partisan event is being co-hosted Senator Paul Boyer and Representative Robert Meza, with a host committee consisting of six Democrat and six Republican legislators.
- Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.: Lipkin will address a special interfaith event at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mesa Temple Vistors’ Center, 455 E. Main St., Mesa. No advance registration is required.
- Wednesday, May 25 7p.m.: Lipkin will give a presentation at Menachem Mendel Academy, 6140 E. Thunderbird Rd., Scottsdale. Preregistration required at https://forms.gle/hmHMtgUk5oEvRgCb8. This event is co-sponsored by IAC for Action, Israeli Scouts - Shevet Shemesh, Pardes Jewish Day School, JNF - Alexander Muss High School in Israel, Congregation Beth Tefillah and Temple Kol Ami.
- Lipkin will also be recording an interview for the Valley Beit Midrash podcast with Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz.
Jake Bennett is the director of policy and legislative affairs at the Israeli-American Coalition for Action.