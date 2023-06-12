Maricopa County’s libraries recently began a summer reading program for kids of all ages, just as they finished the school year. Throughout the country similar programs are a staple of public libraries, offering young readers a wide variety of stories to experience.
In rural Central America, however, many children have never known the luxury of a library filled with books. Two Jewish women from Arizona have made it their mission to rectify that. Alice Gartell and her daughter Kira Gartell lead Books for a Better World (BBW), a nonprofit that buys and delivers books in Spanish to schools in remote parts of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Volunteers ensure the books arrive at schools and engage with the students and teachers who receive them.
Both Alice and Kira were born and raised in Tempe and have deep roots in Arizona’s Jewish community. Alice’s parents, Herb and Ruth Finn, became civil rights leaders after moving to Phoenix in 1948 — the same year that Israel became a state and Jewish News was founded.
“I’m about as Arizona as you can get,” said Alice, who belongs to Temple Solel in Paradise Valley. Kira, who became a bat mitzvah at Temple Emanuel of Tempe, now lives in Bloomington, Indiana, where she works part-time for the city’s orchestra and plays French horn. She views Arizona, where many of her family members still live, as her home.
Alice’s passion for getting books into the hands of young readers started roughly 25 years ago. She was on her annual holiday trip to the Mexican State of Yucatán and finished all of her beach books early. When she started looking around for more to buy, she discovered a real dearth of reading material.
With the help of a hotel employee, she found that an American living locally had started a little English reading library for tourists with the same trouble as Alice. It also had a small Spanish section with very few children’s books. The librarian told her that the local children didn’t have any books and were frustrated that their only option was to reread those on her shelf.
When Alice returned to Phoenix, she spent about $50 to buy several used children’s books in Spanish and sent them with a friend going to the same spot a few months later. When Alice returned for her annual vacation, she found a group of children quietly sitting and reading the books she had donated.
“They had started a whole summer reading program just off of that small donation. It made me realize what an impact we had and could have by getting more donations from American tourists. I call that the library of my heart,” she said.
Soon after that experience, she crossed paths with Kae Robb, a Phoenician and Spanish teacher who founded BBW around the same time with similar intentions. When Robb was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer a few years later, she turned to Alice, someone who shared her passion, to take over.
Alice began fundraising to buy thousands of children’s books in Spanish to deliver to rural schools in Central America, all in desperate need of books.
Kira started volunteering for BBW a decade ago, while still in college. She loved traveling and had already studied abroad in Spain, perfecting her Spanish. She continued going to Latin America every summer until joining BBW’s board officially. In 2016, she took over for her mother as president and still holds that position. Her cut-to-the-chase leadership style has earned her the nickname "Comandante" or commander, while her mother is known as “La Reina de los Libros,” queen of the books.
Alice, a voracious reader, gives at least part of the credit for her dedication to this work to her mother, who grew up impoverished in New York City during the Great Depression. Her family often couldn’t pay the rent, moved house multiple times and she went to at least 11 different schools.
“She ended up playing hooky from school and spent her time at the New York Public Library reading. So, just thinking of children who have no books really got to me and touched my heart,” Alice said.
“It’s amazing to see the joy in the kids’ faces when they open the books, see the colorful pictures and explore new stories and different worlds. It really helps them see a world outside of themselves,” Kira said.
BBW is run exclusively by volunteers, who pay their own traveling expenses. The board and officers work from home and have no staff. Overhead is a post office box and postage for the organization’s newsletter. All but 3% of funds raised go toward buying books and a few school supplies and shipping them to Latin America.
Volunteers have built a community network within the nations they visit and return to the same schools again and again to grow the libraries and check in on the students’ progress.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to ship books and try to coordinate people on the ground to deliver the books for a time, but that didn’t work out as well as they’d hoped, Kira said.
Having a group of volunteers deliver the books makes it a special occasion.
“We make a day of it and everyone is so excited. You would think when we show up that we have pizza and hot fudge sundaes,” Alice said. “They call the boxes of books treasures.”
The countries they visit are impoverished and marked by high crime and political instability; they have even been warned away from certain towns by their local connections. Volunteers travel in groups and take security precautions. But if they have to miss a school one year, they try to make it back the next.
“We know that there’s a bigger picture going on but we try to do the best we can and keep communication open. What we do is just a small little thing, a drop in the bucket — but it’s our drop in the bucket,” Kira said. JN
To learn more about Books for a Better World, visit booksforabetterworld.org.