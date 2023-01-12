On the second day of a 10-day November trip to Israel, Pastor Terry E. Mackey of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Phoenix, stepped into the Jordan River to baptize his flock.
Sixty Pilgrim Rest members and 22 from Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) toured the country Nov. 7-17 together. For most, it was a first visit and nobody, not even people who had been to Israel before, knew what to expect.
Jews stood on the shore and watched the baptism, transfixed by the powerful image of their new friends immersing themselves in the same waters as Jesus in the New Testament.
“Some of the Jews were moved to tears — it was incredibly emotional for everyone,” CBI Rabbi Stephen Kahn told Jewish News.
Kahn knew some remarkable things could transpire for both congregations during this unique voyage, which “was really what I wanted.” He just wasn’t sure how those things would manifest. The baptism became one of the most talked-about moments on a trip full of talked-about moments.
“Powerful and emotional” was how Martin Shultz described it. The longtime CBI congregant theoretically understood what a baptism was but that idea “was nothing like this,” he said. He watched as even people with physical limitations, some using wheelchairs and canes, refused to be deterred and stepped into the river one at a time.
And when they came out, Kahn was standing on the shore with a towel, ready to assist the newly baptized.
When Shultz first heard about the trip, he immediately signed up for what would be his third visit to Israel. He hoped this time would be “an intense learning experience,” he said. “It worked out to be a whole lot more.”
Pilgrim Rest Elder Richard Yarbough said that having everyone present for the baptism gave the moment “a different feel, a different significance. We were blessed to have our friends from CBI witness it,” he said.
CBI Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin explained that for the Jews in the group, who often experience their religion more with their brains, witnessing something so heartfelt and tangible left them asking themselves and their rabbis, “How can I experience Judaism more from the heart? What can we do Jewishly that is tantamount to this baptism experience?”
“Our members really saw what that faith system, their religion, their pastor, means to them and it was very extraordinary,” Kahn added.
Much more was ahead.
The two congregations have come together a few times in the last three years, and the idea for the trip sprung unexpectedly from one such moment. At a joint Torah session over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020, Kahn asked how many people from Pilgrim Rest had been to Israel. No one had and in an off-hand comment, he suggested both congregations go together.
Later that day, Yarbough told Kahn, “I hear we’re going to Israel together.” Off-hand comment or not, it was settled — they were going.
Then came COVID-19 and the shutdowns that delayed the trip again and again until last fall.
Those delays, while frustrating, also gave the congregations time to build a relationship. There were more joint Torah sessions, concerts and CBI even started using the large Pilgrim Rest sanctuary for High Holidays once they could be in person again.
“That brought us closer and helped our community feel like their space was our space and our space was theirs,” Kahn said.
Kahn and Mackey hosted learning sessions before the trip, both for religious knowledge and so people could get to know one another before the sometimes awkward intimacy of spending a lot of time in close quarters — sharing meals, riding on the same bus and staying at the same hotel — inevitably brings.
“What was really cool on the trip is that everyone pretty much showed up to everything no matter how tired they were,” Kahn said.
He planned an itinerary that included all the major Christian sites balanced with important Jewish ones so everyone could learn together. Even Kahn and Mason-Barkin, who have both lived in Israel, saw places they had not seen before, or if they had, they saw them with new eyes.
“It opened up the meaning of what Israel can be when you experience it in a context that is not only a Jewish context; the more we understand the depth of connection for more people, it amplifies just how special, just how sacred, just how beautiful this space can be,” said Mason-Barkin.
People used a WhatsApp thread to talk about the things they had just seen and get excited for everything still ahead. They also used it to make dinner plans, shopping excursions, update one another on who was feeling rundown, send well wishes and just to talk. Many people continued using it once they got home.
There was no top-down order for people to try to form friendships, Yarbough said. It happened organically.
“That fellowship started even at the airport and it was beautiful. The people who naturally gravitated to one another will continue to be in each other’s lives,” he said.
Helene Miracle from CBI and Angela Johnson from Pilgrim Rest arrange movie dates and text each other every few days to say “Hi” and check in.
The baptism was one of the trip highlights for Miracle, who said it was a “heart-wrenching experience to see the tears and emotion” of her new friends. She felt the same when she visited the Western Wall for the first time.
Miracle knows that keeping friendships going takes work, but it’s worth it. She hosted a party for everyone before the trip and would like to get everyone together again.
“Maybe only 30 will come but it’s a way to build bonds, and I know the others felt it too. They wanted to get to know us just as much as we wanted to get to know them,” she said.
Johnson said being baptized was an amazing experience, but she also got a lot out of going to Masada and trying to imagine the Sicarii rebels hiding there.
“That was unreal for me. It was hard to grasp what the people were going through,” she said.
Johnson also valued the bus trips and the “robust conversations” everyone engaged in — everything from politics to questions about faith and culture.
Pilgrim Rest is a Black congregation, and though race was not the central topic of the trip the way religion was, nobody wanted to ignore it. One of the tenets of the trip was to create lasting friendships, which means feeling safe with one another, safe enough even to talk about difficult things.
Johnson said the trip proved that Jews and Christians could come together, whether Black or white, “take a trip and have great conversations over dinner, go shopping and have a good time.
“We didn’t always think about race or religion; we just saw each other as people.”
Still, most of the group discussions were centered on religious similarities between Jews and Baptists, rather than around race, “which is much harder, more sensitive and requires more trust,” Mason-Barkin said. “Our group of 80 wasn’t in a place to sit down and have a deep conversation about race.”
Before the trip, Kahn and Mackey held some learning sessions. During one, the group watched “Shared Legacies,” which tells stories of the coalition between the Jewish and African American communities during the civil rights movement. In the film, a rabbi says that until someone knows his pain they cannot love him. Mackey echoed that sentiment, saying he wanted to love Kahn but needed to know what his pain is.
“It’s the whole, healthy part of relationship building,” Kahn said. “We’re going to take our time getting to know each other and learning what our pain is and what our experiences are.”
When they went to Yad Vashem, a place Kahn has been many times, he spent the whole time thinking about slavery, which was a new experience.
“I kept seeing these pictures and thinking, ‘Oh my God! I’m with 60 Black Baptists from Phoenix!’ I haven’t unpacked it yet but I was able to say to Pastor Mackey, ‘I started to think about your pain differently.’”
CBI and Pilgrim Rest, both the institutions and the individuals, are still in the early stages of their relationship. The challenge is to keep expectations realistic, especially for those who are pressing to be already further along, Kahn and Mason-Barkin said.
“It seems so basic, but we’re at step one. The first thing we need to do is be in proximity to one another,” said Mason-Barkin.
Although the trip was an intense and immersive first step, the real work is to keep showing up for each other. People from CBI went to Christmas services at Pilgrim Rest and invited the Baptists to Chanukah parties. As soon as they returned from Israel, Kahn volunteered at their food pantry.
“Pastor Mackey and his wife were there and we schlepped boxes together, and that’s how we keep the relationship — you have to work on it,” he said.
That work will sometimes be hard, especially when it involves issues surrounding antisemitism and racism, but it still needs to be done if the friendships are to be real, he said.
For example, “Jews want to talk to each other about what we as Jews are going to do about antisemitism,” said Mason-Barkin. But Jews aren’t going to solve that problem. It will be addressed by “building relationships with people who are not Jewish just like we create a less racist world by building true, authentic, loving relationships with people of other races.”
“This means we show up the next time a Black kid gets shot. We show up and we sit there and we cry with them,” Kahn said.
Doing the work is “the real meat of this story,” Mason-Barkin said. And it isn’t done yet.
Happily, sometimes the work is so easy it doesn’t feel like work, as in how people talked about their kids and their jobs at meals and at the hotels.
“We talked to each other like people without an agenda, and that was kind of the magic,” he said.
Before the trip, nobody knew quite what to expect, and two months later, they’re still figuring it out. What everybody does agree on is that this is the beginning of the story, not the end.
Johnson is anxious to do more with the new friends she’s made but doesn’t want to confine it to the cohort on the trip.
“I want to show other people what’s possible,” she said.
Miracle and Shultz agreed.
“There is not one person who will ever forget this trip,” Shultz said. JN
To read Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin’s reflection on the trip, go to Medium.