Jews in every community across the country are being pummeled daily by news of antisemitism in politics, in pop culture and in recent memory — Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life massacre just marked its fourth anniversary on Oct. 27.
Jewish communities want to know someone has their back. That is as true in Tucson as it is in Los Angeles, New York and every small and large city in between.
It’s one reason the Jewish Community Relations Council in Southern Arizona (JCRC) just engaged Lynn Davis as its full-time director after years of depending heavily on the free labor of council members and volunteers.
Since 2016, JCRC’s directorship has been part-time, one of many hats worn by the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center’s (TJMHC) executive director.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a model that seemed to work, according to Eric Schindler, TJMHC’s board president.
For the last couple of years, however, the JCRC wasn’t receiving the recognition and funding it deserved, Schindler told Jewish News.
“We always looked up north (JCRC of Greater Phoenix) with a little bit of envy where there were more dedicated dollars, independence and a full-time director,” he said.
Now, thanks to additional funding from Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona (JPSA), a grant from the Rosenbluth Family Charitable Foundation and some assistance from TJMHC’s programming and administrative budget, Davis will have a diversity of resources and independence to focus 100% of her time and energy on the needs and values of the local Jewish community.
A community-wide survey a few years ago showed that people want more Jewish education for youth and adults, better care for seniors and vulnerable populations isolated from participation in the Jewish community and meaningful social justice and action.
In other words, Tucson Jews want to enrich Jewish life in Arizona’s southland, and Davis, who has lived in Tucson for 30-plus years, has the chops to make it happen.
She was the executive director of an arts education nonprofit before becoming the arts and culture director of the Tucson Jewish Community Center, where her passion and experience dovetailed in the Jewish communal world and allowed her to promote Jewish values and build community partnerships.
A dozen years ago, she also worked at the University of Arizona DNA Shoah Project, an effort to reunite Holocaust survivors and their descendants via a global DNA database.
There she built relationships with survivors and buoyed collaborations with international associations.
She’ll be able to call on all of that experience in her new role. It’s a big part of why she was hired.
In its search for “the strongest and best person to combat antisemitism and build community relations,” Schindler said the search committee met “several talented people from around the country” but Davis stood out due to her “amazing emotional intelligence, her ability to build coalitions and to listen.”
Davis knows how to “deepen and repair relationships” in Tucson’s Jewish community and with those outside of it who still share its values, he said.
Mo Goldman, JCRC’s chair, agreed.
“She’s been in Tucson so long she understands the dynamics of our community better than someone from outside, and the strong relationships she’s already built make it easier for her to step into this role and take on challenging issues,” he said.
Antisemitism is one of the main challenges, Goldman said. “We’re seeing considerable increases in antisemitic tropes, even from political leaders.”
But that won’t be the only thing.
“It’s incumbent upon the Jewish community to be involved in human rights issues,” he said. “Tucson is a hotbed of those issues since we’re near the border and we need good leadership and someone who can talk to different communities.”
That works for Davis. Though she will continue to work out of TJMHC, which will provide administrative and programmatic support, she is excited to be able to leave her desk behind and get out into the community.
Leading the JCRC is about connecting many disparate groups, Davis said.
“There are all the flavors of the Jewish community to start with and then we will move outside of that and build partnerships and outreach to other community groups and interfaith organizations, rebuilding our southern Arizona Jewish community network,” she said.
It’s a bit like getting the band back together, she said.
Tucson’s Jewish community faces a host of challenges right now, Davis said, and one will be narrowing her focus to determine what is possible, where the greatest needs are and how to engage them meaningfully.
Dealing with local acts of antisemitism is something she will definitely address and already there are conversations beginning with law enforcement and security agencies. She’s also working on renewing robust relationships with JCRC, Jewish Federation and Anti-Defamation League colleagues throughout the region and nation.
One of those colleagues is Paul Rockower, the executive director of JCRC of Greater Phoenix.
Rockower is excited to work with Davis and said she would play a vital role in Tucson’s Jewish community.
“It’s best for a Tucson voice to manage Tucson affairs, and more importantly, it helps increase the bandwidth of Jewish community professionals in Arizona,” he told Jewish News.
Having Davis as a full-time leader of Tucson’s JCRC “puts the Jewish community in a significantly better position to get through precarious times,” he said.
Davis said she is eager to focus on “very compelling issues and challenges facing our community right now in a roll-up-your-sleeves way.”
She’s also very gratified for the outpouring of community support since her hiring was announced.
“People are excited to see a reinvestment in our JCRC,” she said. She’s already spoken with a number of people involved in the early days of Tucson’s JCRC and looks forward to hearing more about its accomplishments and legacy.
She started her job a mere two weeks ago and said she’s already “figuring out our why and the hows and whos and whats that are to come. It’s an exciting time — not for reinvention but for reinvigoration.” JN