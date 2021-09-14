Stephanie Landes has found there aren’t many spaces to talk about Israel — especially if you aren’t sure how you feel, or fall in the middle of what can seem a discussion of two extremes.
So, as the interim Israel engagement professional at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, Landes created one.
On July 27, seven Tucson young professionals, all with Jewish backgrounds, joined a Zoom call hosted by the Weintraub Israel Center and facilitated by The Center for Community Dialogue and Training.
“I felt called to create this space, so that people can really see each other and hear each other — especially after the recent war, where social media felt like such an unsafe space.”
Participants shared the feelings they associate with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, experiences that significantly shaped their views, how being Jewish has impacted their views, how they’ve felt misunderstood by people who hold different beliefs and ways to build common ground or understanding among people with different beliefs.
“We all felt the wanting for Israel to exist — there are different passions toward that. Some people are questioning how Israel is run, some people are confused and some people are very pro-Israel,” she said. “But it still was just a healthy conversation to just express each person’s point of view.”
On July 29, the Weintraub Israel Center, a partnership between the Tucson JCC and the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, hosted a book discussion on Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby’s book, “Israel: A Simple Guide To The Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.”
Tishby will present at the Weintraub Israel Center Oct. 10, followed by a Q&A and book signing. The event will also be available via Zoom. JN