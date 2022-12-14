It’s the time of year when gifts and donations to nonprofits typically increase, but recent trends indicate that donors who could help navigate an economic downturn are giving less, and fewer are giving.
Year-end giving could be more important than ever in 2022. And yet, as inflation rises and the chances of an economic recession grow, trends indicate the number of individuals giving to charitable nonprofits declined 7% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP).
The FEP, first established in 2006, and the Growth in Giving database, created in 2012, are both administered by the Association of Fundraising Professionals and GivingTuesday. The Growth in Giving database is the world’s largest public record of donation activity. According to the FEP data, the decrease in donors came from a collapse of donations of less than $500 and one-time donors. The number of people making contributions of $100 or less dropped by more than 17%, and 8% fewer donors made gifts of $101 to $500.
This is the latest evidence that weakening support for charities — a trend for more than a decade — continues. Although 2020 saw a pandemic-sparked uptick in giving and new donors, the number of individuals giving to charity has shrunk for five straight quarters, according to the FEP.
“That’s an indicator as a sector that we’re not ready for a recession,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for GivingTuesday and one of the report’s researchers. Broad support — including from small-gift donors — is critical during an economic downturn. Research indicates wealthy donors curtail giving in response to bad economic times, Rosenbaum said.
Because it is the time of year people are considering a year-end gift, or investment, in agencies doing so much good work in communities large and small, year-end fundraising efforts like GivingTuesday aim to help nonprofits finish 2022 as strong as 2021.
This tax season, changes to tax laws that provided relief related to events in 2021 may impact federal tax returns for this year.
The CARES Act, passed in 2021, extended and expanded several federal tax-donation benefits for those giving to 501(c)(3) public charities from the year prior. The standard deduction for single taxpayers (and married individuals filing separately) increased $150 from the previous year and rose to $12,550 ($25,100 for those married filing jointly). While for heads of households (those younger than 65), the standard deduction also increased $150 to $18,800.
At the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, we recommend keeping proper documentation like receipts or donation recognition letters. Those who gave or give more than $250 to one organization in 2022 will need a letter of acknowledgment from the charity or nonprofit. Those who made non-monetary contributions — like donating used clothing — won’t be able to deduct that donation without claiming itemized deductions on their federal taxes.
The state of Arizona provides two separate state tax credits for individuals making contributions to charitable organizations: donations to Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO) with a maximum of $400 single filers/ $800 joint filers and donations to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations (QFCO) with a maximum of $500 single filers/$1000 joint filers.
Individuals making cash donations to these charities may claim these tax credits on their personal Arizona state tax returns. Always consult a qualified tax advisor for personal tax advice.
Events like the recent GivingTuesday, which raised $3.1 billion nationally, help raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspire people to give generously to create a thriving and stronger Arizona for all. JN
Kristen Merrifield is the CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, for more information, visit arizonanonprofits.org.