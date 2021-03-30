Tina Sheinbein, Jewish Free Loan’s former executive director, will be presented with JFL’s President’s Award as part of a special virtual event on May 23, 2021.
“I am humbled and honored to share this exciting news,” Sheinbein posted on her Facebook page for family and friends. “Jewish Free Loan is a passion that I am blessed to be a part of. Thank you to JFL for bestowing this honor and recognition on me.”
The award, established in 2007, is presented to a person, organization or institution that “encourages Jewish continuity and reflects the values and principles” of the organization, according to JFL. Ora Zutler, JFL’s president, will present the award to Sheinbein on behalf of the board of directors.
Sheinbein was selected for her service and leadership “in enabling Jewish individuals and families to improve their lives and achieve greater stability with regard to their long-term well-being,” according to a statement by JFL.
“Besides being humbled and honored I really do recognize that none of us succeeds in a vacuum,” Sheinbein said, via email. “It is always a team — the village that makes for a success. The staff, the board of directors and volunteers, professional colleagues, the donors and, in the case of Jewish Free Loan, the borrowers who trust in our program and come to us for loans and the guarantors who stand besides the borrowers. Truly an incredible group of talented, caring and dedicated individuals creating an amazing team. My success is their success.”
Sheinbein worked for JFL for more than 15 years. She started out as the director of development and outreach and later became the organization’s executive director. She contributed her vision and dedication to JFL, and was also a key proponent in creating the named loan fund program.
Since her retirement in June 2020, Sheinbein became the part-time coordinator for the international association of JFL.
Kathy Rood of Jewish Family & Children’s Services received the last President’s Award in 2019. Usually the award is presented as part of JFL’s annual meeting, a large in-person gathering. But in order to ensure the health and safety of the community, Zutler will present the award to Sheinbein during a virtual Gratitude Gathering event. It will be a live broadcast thanking the community for its support throughout the last year, as well as providing an update on JFL’s impact. JN
