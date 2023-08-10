The University of Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team is going to Israel on a summer trip starting Aug. 9 and concluding on Aug. 20. Arizona — National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules allow teams to take overseas trips only every four years — will be playing the Israel Select Team, a squad comprised of some the best Israeli players including Ryan Turell, the first Orthodox Jew attempting to play in the NBA. Arizona will also be playing games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The trip itinerary includes a blend of historical sites and features of a very modern Israel. The historical sites include the Old City of Jerusalem, City of David and Bethlehem. The players will also be partaking in Shabbat in Jerusalem. The more modern sites that the Wildcats will experience are Yad Vashem, Tel Aviv and a summit on technology showcasing the “Start-Up Nation.” And no tour of Israel is complete without a trip to the Dead Sea. In Abu Dhabi, the team will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The trip was organized by Athletes for Israel, an organization that brings high-profile athletes to Israel. According to their website, Athletes for Israel uses sports as a platform to “combat antisemitism and racism while changing the narrative of Israel.”
Athletes for Israel founder Daniel Posner strongly believes that sports can be used to create societal change. That change, as Posner sees, starts with the head coach. As the 2022 AP National Men’s Basketball Coach of the year, Coach Tommy Lloyd, head coach of the Wildcats, is a household name in the college basketball universe. Yet, Posner paid attention to the person Coach Lloyd is rather than the X’s and O’s, essentially calling Lloyd a mensch.
Lloyd took to heart the purpose of Athletes for Israel.
“A lot of times, what we’re hearing about Israel isn’t good news,” he said. But then he admitted that people globally probably hear more bad news about the United States than good.
“I’m really looking forward to getting our boots on the ground over there and seeing with my own eyes, and showing our group, that this is a really cool place, that, not only has the greatest history on our planet, is also one of the trend-setting cultures in all of the world today,” he said.
A large part of Lloyd’s leadership skills is putting the student before the athlete. As a team, the players took an upper-level public and applied humanities course called Intercultural Competence: Culture and Identity. This was an effort to get the ball rolling (dribbling) on the education Lloyd expects his players to experience.
“It has the oldest written history that we know in our societies and with all the religion and the battles that have been fought over Jerusalem over thousands of years — I think it’s so rich in history,” he said.
The pre-trip education has been eye opening even for Lloyd, who’s been to Israel before.
“I’m learning more. What’s cool is it’s literally one of the most globally innovative places for technology in the world,” he said.
This trip isn’t simply about changing the cultural perspective on Israel, it’s also about celebrating the rich basketball tradition in Israel.
He cited Israeli basketball legend and former Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach David Blatt.
“I became really close with Coach Blatt and I consider David a mentor of mine.”
Another facet of Israeli basketball that will be on display at the game are the fans. Israeli basketball fans are some of the most intense basketball fans in the world. The atmosphere inside Tel Aviv’s Hadar Yosef Stadium “will be electric,” said Posner.
Last year, on Auburn University’s trip to Israel, Athletes for Israel had thousands of fans come to the game wearing the Auburn burnt orange and navy colors. The same will happen at Arizona’s game against Israel Select with University of Arizona’s colors of navy blue and cardinal red.
Upon hearing that the game might have an energetic atmosphere, similar to when they play at their home-stadium McKale Memorial Center (except for the Pride of Arizona pep band won’t be in the stands), Lloyd enthusiastically responded, “You got me fired up right now, I’m so ready to go.
“I know the Israeli people love basketball, and I think this would be exciting for them to see — two young NCAA teams (Kansas State University is on the same trip Arizona is taking) that are going to play at a high level.” JN
The University of Arizona plays the Israel Select Team on Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m. MST. For more information, visit arizonawildcats.com/SummerTour.
Scruffy Cohen covered University of Arizona athletics for several years, and combines their love of auditions athletics and their love of Judaism in their work. They’re also a musician and music teacher. Twitter/X @scruffyguitar