On Monday through Saturday mornings, the indoor basketball courts at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center (VOSJCC) in Scottsdale are transformed into four pickleball courts.
“The VOSJCC offers a drop-in pickleball league for members six days a week,” said Harriet Colan, office manager at the VOSJCC. She also handles the registration when the VOSJCC holds pickleball workshops and clinics throughout the year, which consistently sell out. Colan has been playing since the program arrived in 2015.
“It was unheard of at the time; I call it ‘tennis for old people.’” she said. “It allows an older demographic to continue to be physically challenged. It’s not as hard on your body and there’s no running about. The older the player, the better they are. They play more effectively and strategically.’”
Pickleball is a paddle sport invented in the 1960s that all ages and all skill levels can play. It can be played indoors or outside and takes place on a surface the size of a badminton court using a perforated plastic ball (like a Wiffle ball) and small paddles. The net is set at 34 inches high and each game is played to a score of 11 points.
According to the 2021 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Topline Participation Report, pickleball’s five-year average annual growth rate is 11%. If you take just the single year from 2019 to 2020, the growth is even more at 21.3%, putting the total number of players in America at an estimated 4.2 million.
In February, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) held the PPA Desert Ridge Open at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix. Several regular players from the VOSJCC participated: Joshua Perilstein, Katy Foster, Harold Yahr, Wendy Brown, Sara Schneider, Janice Dinner, Rachel Scheinerman and Larry Adriano. Colan had matching shirts made for all the players.
“The T-shirts made us feel like we were actually a team,” said Wendy Brown. She has been playing pickleball since she moved to Arizona seven years ago. She even took an all-inclusive pickleball trip to Cancún, Mexico, where she attended five days of pickleball clinics every morning. “That really improved my game.”
She plays Saturday mornings at the VOSJCC and also at Horizon Park in Scottsdale, which gives her the opportunity to practice certain shots and play with people who haven’t been playing as long as she has.
Pickleball shares the same ranking structure as tennis, starting at 1.0 for beginning players to 7.0 for world-class athletes. Brown says she’s probably a 3.5 but for the tournament, she signed up as a 3.0. She played mixed doubles age 60+ in the Desert Ridge Open with Harold Yahr. Even though she played tennis when she was younger, she never played competitively.
“I love the socialness of it,” she said, “I love that the games are quick. They’re 11 points and then you rotate with other people. I think that pickleball players are just very kind, friendly people and very warm and open.”
The social aspect was what first introduced Yahr to pickleball. He and his wife moved to Arizona in October 2021, and he was trying to figure out how to meet people in his brand-new town. His good friend is Jay Jacobs, CEO of the VOSJCC, so he knew he would become a member.
Yahr played competitive racquetball for 40 years, had heard great things about pickleball and wanted to explore the sport.
“I sort of immersed myself and Harriet took me under her wing and said, ‘These are the rules; this is how you keep score.’ And from then on, I got into the group, made a lot of good friends and it’s a fun sport all around,” he said.
Yahr had not intended to play in tournaments when his friend in Philadelphia, Steve Berman, convinced him. Prior to the Desert Ridge Open, he played in a competition in Surprise with Berman, where the two men won a gold medal. Yahr’s cousin was going to come and play doubles with him in Phoenix, but when the tournament was delayed and she couldn’t change her plans, he picked Brown and Larry Adriano to be his partners.
“It was an awesome experience, and the environment was just incredible,” he said. “I didn’t do so well on that one because it’s tournament play and much more competitive. But it was a cool environment. I got a courtside seat for Saturday and watched the pros — I was just enthralled.”
When he is not playing at the VOSJCC, Yahr also likes to play at Horizon Park. “I’m trying to increase my play at the parks because pickleball is really an outdoor game. It’s not meant to be played on a wooden basketball court,” he said.
He said that the VOSJCC has plans to resurface the existing outdoor tennis courts and reorient their direction, so the sun isn’t in players’ eyes. “I really want that to happen sooner than later. I’ve been adamant about it — almost to the point of being a total pest,” said Yahr. “I told Jay that I’m convinced we can grow the pickleball program at the JCC. I’ve heard it’s probably the largest activity group there. I don’t know that for a fact, but it’s got to be with all the different people that play there.”
The multi-generational aspect of the game is what Sara Schneider enjoys. “Sometimes I play with eighty year olds and other times with people younger than me,” she said. “You have the preschool moms that play after drop-off and the retired doctors who are in a different stage of life.”
She also likes the social and competitive components of pickleball and used to play and teach tennis. She also used to work at the VOSJCC as a development director and started as an adult sports director before the Scottsdale location opened in 2000. “It was supposed to be an interim job, but I loved it so much, I just stayed for a very long time,” she said.
When she became pregnant with her oldest son, who is now 15, she stopped working and became a volunteer, helping with the annual golf tournament and being on the board. She and her husband have four children, and she joked that they should perfect their pickleball game for possible college scholarships.
She said that sometimes she plays up to three times a day. In addition to playing at the VOSJCC, she also plays at Horizon Park and then at home.
“We were one of those people during COVID-19 that bought an RV,” said Schneider. “So, when we were pouring the cement to park the RV on, we thought we should add some extra cement and make it a pickleball court. We don’t use it as often because it’s fun to go other places. But I teach lessons, nothing crazy, and play with friends and other couples. It’s fun.”
The Desert Ridge Open was the second tournament Schneider played in and she won a silver medal in Women’s Doubles Skill/Age 3.5: 35+ with Rachel Scheinerman. Her first tournament, in December of 2022, was the Talking Stick Resort Legacy Championships $25K Amateur Event at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, where she played with Amy Kaplan and they won a gold medal.
Schneider said that Kaplan’s mom, who also plays at the VOSJCC, introduced her to Amy because she figured Schneider and her daughter would get along because they are both competitive players. Now, they’re good friends in addition to being teammates.
“We’ve really created kind of a community there, within the community,” Schneider says of the pickleball group. But she has a word of warning for those that haven’t picked up a paddle yet.
“The only problem is you’re going to love it so much you might not want to work anymore. You might not want to do anything other than play pickleball. So, it might get in the way of everything else in life,” she joked. JN
For more information, visit vosjcc.org/program/pickleball/.