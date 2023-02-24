Ten Jewish organizations pledged to work toward workplace equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQ+) individuals and their allies.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus (ILJCC) in Scottsdale, leaders of 10 of the campus’ tenants gathered to sign the ONE Community business pledge that states: “As business and community leaders, we understand that if we want to compete for top talent, we must have a diverse and inclusive workplace.”
Angela Hughey, ONE Community’s president and co-founder, reminded those gathered that equality is still an issue for the LGBTQ+ community, given that only about a half-dozen municipalities in Arizona, representing about half of the state, have laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
She also spoke of the high level of threats and physical violence the LGBTQ+ community faces, citing an incident that happened only two days before.
On Sunday, Brick Road Coffee in Tempe was forced to evacuate after receiving a bomb threat for hosting a drag story hour event, highlighting for Hughey the urgent nature of her work.
“We’re not where we need to be,” Hughey told Jewish News. However, she is optimistic that the state is moving towards equal protections for all, and the pledge is a part of that forward movement, serving as an entryway to a larger conversation about inclusion for those who sign, she said.
“Last year, we saw a record number of anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced, but there was also bipartisan support for the Respect for Marriage Act,” she said. ONE Community worked with faith-based organizations on statements of support for civil marriage by appealing to their sense of justice.
“We support your tenets within your faith and we’re asking you to come out in support of civil marriage because my family should have the same rights and protections as any other family,” she explained.
Hughey said Tuesday’s signing was evidence of the power of the pledge. It represented the largest joint signing in the decade of the pledge’s existence.
“To have 10 community-based organizations come together on the same day and sign is a unique and awesome experience,” she said. “We’re very grateful to have so many representatives of the Jewish community say, ‘We walk beside you, we’re all in this together.’”
The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP) coordinated the signing in partnership with ONE Community.
When Kaylie Medansky, CJP’s senior director of community engagement, first learned of the pledge she wanted every Jewish organization in Greater Phoenix to sign but settled for starting with those groups already on the ILJCC.
“It’s a good starting point,” she said. “Now we’ll share this with the larger Jewish community and say, ‘Look at these organizations that have signed on. We welcome you to do the same.’”
Jews should be part of the inclusion and diversity conversation to let others know that Jewish people support this type of initiative, she said.
Richard Kasper, CEO of CJP, echoed that sentiment in his remarks before Tuesday’s signing.
Citing Deuteronomy 16:20, “Justice, justice you shall pursue,” Kasper said that “Jews are called to make the world more just, peaceful and tolerant,” and signing the pledge “is one small action in the pursuit of justice.”
Tess Perez, regional director of BBYO’s Mountain Region, signed the pledge “to show we are an inclusive and open community. Our teens embody everything that this stands for,” she said.
David Senkfor, board president for Jewish Free Loan (JFL), signed because “it’s important that everyone in our city and state be included in all kinds of decision making. There shouldn’t be any question whether or not they’re capable of doing the job, just based on their ethnicity or sexual orientation,” he said.
ONE Community was founded in 2008, shortly after Hughey and her wife were married in California. The same year, the Great Recession began and Proposition 8 passed in California, amending the state’s constitution to recognize marriage only between a man and a woman.
“We were really born in adverse times,” Hughey laughed. “This work is about lifting up businesses, faith-based organizations and everyday Arizonans for doing what’s right.”
The group’s bipartisan efforts have seen some big successes. In March 2021, after months of political wrangling, ONE Community was able to take partial credit for Mesa City Council’s approval of a non-discrimination ordinance prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing and places of public accommodation based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veterans status, marital status, genetic information or familial status.
That led to the creation of ONE Community’s Equality and Fairness for All Americans Coalition, seeking comprehensive LGBTQ protections nationwide.
“We’re bridge builders, bringing LGBTQ people, the business community and faith-based organizations together,” Hughey said.
Though she admitted there’s plenty of work ahead for the group, she’s proud of what’s been accomplished and hopeful about the future.
“It seems like there’s more polarization but when we all work together, there is an opportunity to really move this dialogue along,” she said.
The organizations that signed the pledge on Tuesday were the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona, BBYO Mountain Region, Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix, Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, Gesher Disability Resources, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, Jewish Free Loan, Jewish Tuition Organization, Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics and Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center. JN
To learn more, visit onecommunity.com.