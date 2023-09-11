When it comes to understanding Judaism in all its complexity, Phoenix’s Temple Chai Cantor Ross Wolman wants to empower his congregation, including its youngest members, to delve into the details of its history and traditions rather than relying solely on Jewish educators and clergy.
To that end, following a lunch of salad, cheese pizza and fruit on Sunday, Sept. 10, about 45 kids and their parents learned a bit about shofars (the ram’s horn that is trumpeted during the High Holidays), the origin, religious significance and what makes it kosher — or not.
Wolman pulled out a few of his own shofars, horns from a ram, a kudu and oryx (all kosher) and explained why some Jews would be more likely to use one or another. He peppered his listeners with questions about why certain animal horns might not be acceptable and why it is sounded during the upcoming High Holidays.
Once prompted, many kids remembered the Exodus story of the impatient Israelites and the creation of the golden calf, which is why the horns of a bull cannot be used for a shofar. They were also adept at explaining what the sound of the shofar signifies.
“It gives us joy and happiness and lets us know we can rest because we work hard,” offered one little girl. “It tells us to wake up,” said another.
Wolman seconded their responses, expanded on them and listed more. The lesson was interactive and interspersed with song, story, video and, of course, some shofar blasts to get the kids excited about the project in front of them — polishing up their own shofars, made of horns from kudu, a large woodland antelope found throughout eastern and southern Africa.
“Maybe they learned something today that they can delve deeper into and learn a little bit more, then they can teach someone else. Howard Silverman (a Temple Chai congregant) teaches medical students, and he said the process of teaching doctors is, ‘You observe, you do, you teach,’ and that’s what we’re doing,” Wolman said.
Sada Gilbert, a congregant who came with her husband and three children, appreciated Wolman’s efforts. She even learned a few things herself.
“I was curious about the process, too,” she said. “Anything we can do to give kids a doorway into understanding Judaism is an opportunity, even when it’s messy!”
With the “observe” part finished, the students were ready “to do,” and took their horns and sandpaper to tables, where they sanded down their rough surfaces before taking them to Silverman, who brought his bandsaw to remove the pointed end for a mouthpiece.
Silverman took up woodworking as a hobby when he and his wife, Sharona, first started their family. Since then, he’s brought his skills to help out Temple Chai — where he’s been a member for decades — many times, including to build the ark in the small sanctuary.
Helping out was merely one more example of Temple Chai’s “communal ‘build it with our own hands’ history and culture,” he said. In fact, he also helped out at the first shofar event in 2019. (A video clip showed Silverman wearing the same blue shirt four years ago that he wore on Sunday. His wife wasn’t surprised, however. “It’s blue or green every day,” she laughed.)
Wolman originally got the idea from a similar Chabad of Arizona shofar project in 2018. He intended to do it on an annual basis, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in those plans. Jeremiah Kaplan was involved in both events, demonstrating how to blast the shofar. He was happy that his youngest child, now six, was able to participate this year.
“We still have the shofar we made in 2019 and take it out every year,” he said.
Suzie Goldstein brought her sister and nephew who were visiting from California. She might have been more excited than her nephew about the event, she said.
“It was very enlightening. Even growing up in a synagogue and hearing the shofar, I learned so much from Cantor Wolman’s talk today,” she said.
Wolman also highlighted the intergenerational aspect of the day, which involved many kids, parents and grandparents. However, not every adult was accompanied by a child.
Michael Fox and Martin Rubin sanded their shofars and waited in line for Silverman’s wood saw, too. Fox’s wife, Iris, had wanted to come but a hospital stay made it impossible. So Fox and Rubin, Iris’ brother, came in honor of her wishes.
As everyone practiced sounding their new shofars, Wolman reminded them to bring them along to services. With Rosh Hashanah just around the corner, he'll find out soon enough whether the lesson stuck.