Elul, the last month of the Jewish year, is traditionally considered a time of introspection, cheshbon hanefesh — literally “an accounting of the soul.”
Temple Emanuel of Tempe Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein, who described Elul as “a journey leading to the Jewish New Year,” will offer a short virtual study and meditation session to those interested in joining her on the preparation path.
Olshein is one of eight North American rabbis from small congregations to collaborate on “Elul: Preparing for the High Holy Days,” a project intended to enrich congregants’ reflective experience in the busy and often stressful lead up to the High Holidays.
Twice a week, between Aug. 17 and Sept. 11, rabbis will spend 20 minutes teaching and praying with anyone who logs on via Zoom to listen and learn. Olshein’s turn comes Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. Each session is free and open to the public.
Olshein hasn’t written her talk yet, but she plans to discuss the important act of forgiveness even when it feels impossible. To get to the heart of the question, “How do you move forward when you can’t forgive someone?,” she will use illustrative examples, texts and a guided visual meditation on letting go.
Olshein has used guided meditation many times in her career and was trained in the method in rabbinical school. People who are comfortable with the experience might want to close their eyes during this portion, she explained.
“I’ll be leading a guided meditation on the concept of release and moving forward, concentrating on the things that bring us pain and moving towards a life with less pain in it,” she said.
This is her third time joining the collaborative holiday programming, which was first begun by Rabbi Michael Birnholz of Temple Beth Shalom in Vero Beach, Florida.
After watching synagogues go virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had the idea to collaborate with other rabbis of small congregations for Tikkun Leil Shavuot, the all-night study sessions for Shavuot.
It worked out so well, he continued to develop and adapt the idea for Yom Kippur, Chanukah, Purim, etc. It just kept growing and more than a few rabbis were willing to volunteer their time and efforts.
“I’m in a small congregation in an isolated part of Florida, and through these collaborations I’m developing friendships and partnerships. This way, we can offer much more learning to a bigger audience,” he said.
With facilitation assistance from the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) and the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), Birnholz’s collaborative efforts have reached more small congregations and offered greater resources.
That’s one thing Olshein really appreciates as the lone clergy member at Temple Emanuel — with a lot on her plate.
“The collaboration piece is so important and it just makes sense when you don’t have a large clergy staff. It allows me to provide so much more quality programming than I could by myself, as a solo rabbi, especially during the busy season of Elul,” she said.
Olshein first heard about the holiday-focused learning sessions on a private Facebook page filled with CCAR rabbis. She volunteered the first year for the counting of the omer ritual.
The idea has become so successful that within 24 hours of asking for volunteers for the Elul program all eight slots were filled, Birnholz said.
“It’s amazing to see something develop from the ground up rather than the top down. It demonstrates a response to a groundswell of need,” Olshein said.
Olshein posited that being on the journey of Elul with eight different teachers is very helpful. Birnholz agreed, saying that he appreciated watching and learning from his colleagues’ different styles and approaches.
While the sessions are brief, Olshein hopes it’s enough “to spark people’s interest in doing a deeper dive during the month of Elul,” she said. Arizonans and those on the west coast have the advantage of starting their mornings with them.
“It’s a great way to begin your day and set your intention right as the day begins,” Olshein said. JN
To register, go to tinyurl.com/ElulStudy.