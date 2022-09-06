Samantha Lehrman recently returned from the JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego. The Phoenix-based eighth grader at Pardes Jewish Day School is a passionate volleyball player and was excited to flaunt her skills at the event.
“It was fun, and we played great,” said Lehrman. “We gave it our best, and when we were not on the volleyball court, we were having fun supporting other teams.”
Lehrman is one of 15 Team Phoenix athletes that competed in the JCC Maccabi Games 2022 held at the San Diego Jewish Academy in California from July 31 through Aug. 5. Around 1,500 athletes competed from approximately 60 delegations from around the world.
“I would recommend that every teen try the Maccabi Games at least once in their life,” said Lehrman.
The JCC Maccabi Games are a week-long Olympic-style sports competition that began in 1982. The annual event is the largest organized sports competition for Jewish teenagers in the world, allowing kids to connect with fellow Jewish youth while participating in sports they love. And according to Alexa Wollach, the local JCC Maccabi Games delegation head and director of sports and recreation at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, Team Phoenix was quite a success.
“Our teens participated in baseball, basketball, 3v3 basketball, hockey, tennis, soccer, volleyball and spikeball. Both boys and girls aged 13-16 played their hearts out; in fact, they received gold and silver in spikeball,” said Wollach.
Spikeball is a new sport where 2-person teams bounce a ball off a round hula-hoop-sized net on the ground, trying to ricochet the ball at the opposing team. A point is earned when the opposing team fails to hit the ball in return.
Alexis Hoffer, a 15-year-old from Phoenix, chose to participate in the games to make Jewish friendships around the world.
“I have so many different memories from this event but just some small ones are being able to see my delegation play other sports and seeing all the kids supporting my team,” said Hoffer. “I also loved watching my teammates’ delegations play and spending time with them. The closing ceremony/party was an amazing time as well. It made me feel so happy that I was a part of this huge event and I will remember it forever.”
Josh Feinberg, an eighth grader in Phoenix, chose to participate in the JCC Maccabi Games with his friends, as they thought it would be fun to compete in a Jewish sports tournament in another state.
“We had to train pretty well due to the fact that there was some fierce competition,” said Feinberg.
Feinberg participated in the 3v3 basketball tournament, scoring fourth place. Even though the big win meant a lot, meeting other teens was the best part of the games.
“One of my favorite memories was becoming good friends with some kids from Montreal and they were really nice. They ended up winning the gold,” he said.
The JCC Maccabi Games work in partnership with Maccabi World Union, Maccabi Canada and Maccabi USA to create a global experience that provides a springboard for local JCCs to create year-round engagement. JCC Maccabi becomes a conduit for cultivating lay leadership, supporting fundraising, building awareness of JCC programs and services, expanding membership and positioning the JCC as a leading agency in the community. And speaking of community, this year’s event was extra special for one local mother, Jennifer Sosnow.
“One day in early spring, I was checking my email and read about the 2022 Maccabi Games taking place in San Diego,” said Sosnow. “Immediately, I had a deep desire for my son to participate; for him to share the same amazing experience I had 30 years earlier.”
Sosnow had competed in the Maccabi Games as a teen herself and now her son was joining some Temple Kol Ami teammates to follow in his mom’s footsteps.
“It was such a joy attending the Opening Ceremonies watching thousands of Jewish teens proudly supporting their hometowns, waving, singing and parading across the center of the stadium,” said Sosnow. “When my former team came onto the screen, I had tears running down my cheeks, wishing I could rewind the clock 30 years and become one of those teens all over again. The pride we all felt watching Team Phoenix enter the stadium carrying the sign ‘PHOENIX’ was incredible — and the smiles on our teens’ faces said everything.” JN
Team Phoenix is now recruiting for the JCC Maccabi Games 2023 that will be taking place in Israel next summer. Contact Alexa Wollach for more information at alexaw@vosjcc.org or visit vosjcc.org/teensports/.
Nadine Bubeck is an author and freelance writer living in Scottsdale.