Thanksgiving is less than a month away. Take the time to prevent a disaster on the day of the feast — and I don’t mean a burnt turkey.
The unsung “heroes of the household” are our toilets. As with many household items, we tend to take them for granted. We don’t think a lot about toilets until they aren’t working — especially when they are frequently used — like when we have a houseful of holiday guests.
To help make sure your facilities are the least of your concerns (i.e., the in-laws), use this quick DIY list of checks you can do prior to your guests’ arrival.
Check the toilet flapper
Are you constantly hearing water running in the toilet’s tank — or is it flushing by itself? That may be a sign of a bad flapper, and the not the Roaring 20s kind. It’s often the part that requires ongoing inspection and maintenance. It’s an easy fix.
When the toilet is flushed, the flapper valve opens, allowing the water to rush into the bowl. When it closes, it creates a seal to keep the water securely in the tank until the next flush.
Because the flapper valve is rubber, it doesn’t last forever. Rubber can decompose, warp and harden, all problems that prevent it from forming a sturdy seal and thereby, create a running toilet.
To replace the seal:
1. Shut off the water to the toilet.
2. Pull the valve out of the clips that hold it in place, take it to the hardware store and buy the matching replacement. A new one will cost around a few dollars.
3. Snap the new valve back into the clips, making sure it’s sealed tight. Clip the new valve chain to the trip arm.
4. Turn the water back on and test the valve. If the water still runs, readjust the flapper so the seal is airtight.
Check the flush handle
While checking the flapper, check the strap that connects the flapper to the flush handle. Make sure the strap isn’t too loose or too tight. Check that the flush handle is tightly secured to the wall of the tank. If it’s loose, reach into the tank and give the nut on the inside a good tightening.
Check for leaks at the base
If there is water on the floor around your toilet, it’s most likely a faulty or older wax ring.
Water on the floor around the toilet could signal a plumber-sized problem, like a cracked bowl. Most of the time, however, the culprit is a faulty wax ring.
The wax ring is the seal between the toilet and the drain and it can wear out if your toilet rocks back and forth on it because it isn’t bolted firmly to the floor. To stop the leak:
1. Turn off the water to the toilet and flush a couple of times to drain the water from the bowl.
2. Use a big pair of pliers to disconnect the water supply tube from the bottom of the toilet and loosen the mounting bolts on either side of the toilet base.
3. Lift the toilet straight up; you’ll see the wax ring. Remove it, scrape and clean off all the old wax ring residue. You can buy a replacement at a hardware store for just a few bucks. Because wax rings come in assorted sizes, bring a picture of the toilet drain to the hardware store for help selecting the correct size.
4. Place the new wax ring where the old one was after thoroughly cleaning the area and set the toilet on top. Sit on the toilet to position it in the right place; then bolt it back to the floor. Be gentle because it’s possible to crack the porcelain while tightening the bolts.
Check the fill valve
Next, inspect the fill valve. After flushing, watch as the fill valve, also known as the ballcock, floats up with the water level. Make sure the valve shuts off the water just before it reaches the overflow tube. Adjust it accordingly if it runs over or is too low.
Check the bowl itself
As for the bowl itself, look it over to ensure that the water is flowing smoothly without obstructions. Never flush facial tissues, cotton swabs or paper towels. Even wipes that claim to be ‘flushable” should not be flushed. The only product that can be flushed, besides the obvious, is toilet paper.
Inspecting and repairing each toilet in your home will ensure there aren’t any unwanted interruptions at your next gathering. Should you notice, however, that your toilet is flushing slowly, or requires multiple flushes, call a Rosie on the House Certified Partner plumber right away!
Here’s some bathroom trivia — across the United States, the busiest day for the toilet is Super Bowl Sunday. That’s right. Big parties, plus lots of food and drink, makes for many extra flushes. Do another round of inspections before game day. JN
Rosie Romero, Jr. is co-owner of Arizona’s home improvement radio program “Rosie on the House.”