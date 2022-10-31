Sybil Yastrow, teacher, advocate for public education and philanthropist, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at home in Scottsdale. She was 86 years old.
She was born in Indiana and spent most of her professional life in Illinois, where she was a force for strengthening public education from the time she graduated from Northwestern University and began teaching first grade.
Her list of accomplishments grew exponentially as she went on to school administrative roles and won two terms in office as Lake County, Illinois’ regional superintendent of schools.
Shelby Yastrow, her husband, told Jewish News campaigning for that political position was one of “the most inconsistent things” she did. Sybil was a Democrat but lived in a Republican county and though the retiring superintendent encouraged her to run and offered his support, he said she would have to run as a Republican.
“‘I can’t do that,’ she told me,” Shelby said. “I told her it’s only a label and you really have something to offer the students.”
She won two terms handily and became the first woman and the first Jew to hold the office. After she left the job in 1991, Edward Gonwa, her successor, told the Chicago Tribune that she was “a true visionary and a born leader.”
Sybil also founded and led two national education organizations: Reading Recovery of North America, a literacy program for at-risk children, and the National Staff Development Council/Learning Forward, a program that trains school staff and finds necessary resources.
Sybil was passionate about public school funding, even testifying before a U.S. Senate committee on the issue. In the early 1990s, when Lake County’s schools needed additional money to meet the needs of children from the local naval base, she met with then-Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, who agreed to help find it, according to Shelby.
She was also a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member for Chicago’s National Louis University and Loyola University, in addition to serving on a host of boards and executive committees, such as United Way of Lake County and the Private Industry Council, a provider of job skills and employment for those in need.
Shelby and Sybil moved to Scottsdale in 1997, and though she was technically retired, she continued working in some capacity for both organizations she founded.
“She was always going to conferences and meetings,” Shelby said, adding that they have inundated him with condolences and tributes to Sybil.
In 2005, her son Phil was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and Sybil became a voracious fundraiser for and a trustee of the Arizona-New Mexico chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. In 2021 she was awarded its MS Woman of the Year.
"Her passion to fight against the disease that affects her son Phil was an inspiration to others and she will be greatly missed by everyone in our organization," Chris Marshall, Arizona-New Mexico chapter president, said via email.
“Sybil’s ambition was limitless,” Shelby said, so it was no surprise to him that in her later years, she took up weaving and became quite accomplished. She had one traditional loom that was 6-feet-by-5-feet and an electronic loom that “looked like it was from outer space,” Shelby said.
He enjoyed watching her with her socket wrenches as she took apart and adjusted her looms’ wires and pulleys. She spent countless hours designing patterns and wove tallit for the men in the family and a couple of the women.
Her proudest accomplishment was weaving the chuppah her oldest granddaughter was married beneath. It is now a tradition for the other grandchildren to use it at their weddings.
“Sybil never did anything by halves,” Shelby said. “If she was going to be a weaver, she would be the best one.”
Golf was probably the only thing she ever failed at, Shelby said. She tried to play because it was such a big part of her husband’s life. She accompanied him on golf trips even after she quit playing because, as she told him, “I can’t stand not being good at something.”
Still, he said Sybil indulged him in this and many things, including his shortcomings. Shelby credits her with his success as a law student and a lawyer. She even served as his guide on their many world travels.
The first time she journeyed overseas was to accompany him on a work trip to Paris. He had already made several trips there and hated it — he didn’t know the language, the city or who to trust. On their first morning, he pleaded with her to stay close to the hotel and be careful, but when he returned in the evening, she was gone. He was frightened, but suddenly, she flounced in, her arms full of packages and told him she had been to cooking school, had learned the metro system and was prepared to show him Versailles.
That was just Sybil in a nutshell — intrepid, smart and courageous.
That’s also how Rabbi John Linder described her to a packed house of mourners for her funeral service at Temple Solel on Friday, Oct. 29.
But of her many superpowers, empathy was her greatest, Linder said.
“When you were with Sybil, there was simply no one else in her gaze and in her heart other than you.”
Linder told Jewish News that while Sybil had many professional and philanthropic accomplishments, the most memorable thing about her was her kindness and how well she treated people, her family, her friends and her community.
That was evident in the words of the family she left behind.
Adam Silver, one of her 11 grandchildren, was overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke, telling people that one of the most wonderful things about his grandmother was her compassion and the way she accepted him even at his worst moments, “when I was least lovable, she didn’t judge me, she loved me through it.”
Steve Yastrow, the oldest of her four children, described her tremendous moral compass. He recounted that when an expensive bracelet went missing, she called the insurance company. When she found the bracelet a couple of years later, she tried to return the insurance money but the company told her to keep it. Instead, she gave the exact amount to charity.
“She was always figuring out how to do things better,” he said. “We called it Sybilosity.”
Phil Yastrow, another son, said his mom “had a magical power of inclusion. She made everyone feel like they were a part of things.”
Bob Silver, her son-in-law, said all you had to do to know Sybil was to hear her voicemail. She’d ask you to leave a message and then say, “I hope you have a perfect day.”
That’s who she was, he said. “She lived her life trying to make everyone’s day perfect.” JN