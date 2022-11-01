The holidays are quickly approaching, meaning it is time for giving gifts … and preparing for your year-end taxes. Arizona offers several tax credit programs that provide the opportunity for the community to take a dollar-for-dollar credit against their state tax liability and support nonprofit organizations.
There are several different tax credits including the Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO), Private School Tuition Organization (STO), Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations (QFCO), Arizona Military Family Relief Fund and Public Schools. There is also a corporate private school tuition program that has its own requirements and deadlines. If interested in the corporate program, call a school tuition organization (STO), such as the Jewish Tuition Organization (JTO), or visit the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website at azdor.gov for more information.
Funds raised through the Arizona tax credits support programs of each of the qualifying organizations. For example, the private school tuition program provides scholarships for children to go to schools that are the right choice for their specific educational needs, the public school tax credit provides for field trips or afterschool activities and giving to qualifying charitable organization supports a range of programs depending on the organization.
Each tax credit has a maximum amount that varies, although you can take advantage of each of the credits for a total of more than $5,000. Taxpayers can divide their support within each category of tax credit but cannot exceed the maximum amount for that category. For example, the 2022 maximum amount for the private school tuition tax credit is $1,243 for individual taxpayers and $2,483 for married couples. A taxpayer can give the maximum to one STO or they can divide their support among several STOs, the total cannot exceed the maximum amount allowed for the private school tuition tax credit. Taxpayers can support causes that are meaningful to them through the tax credits without an additional cost to the family budget. The various qualified organizations and details for each type of credit can be found on the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website.
Will the new universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) vouchers affect the JTO, or STOs in general, because students cannot accept both ESA funds and STO scholarships? While families will have to decide whether an ESA voucher or an STO scholarship is in their best interest, STOs hope the community will still take the tax credit so other students who are not receiving ESA funds will continue to benefit from their generosity and be able to stay in the school that can meet their needs. The new ESA program does not affect the dollar-for-dollar tax credit that taxpayers can take to support education. Taxpayers will still be supporting families who have decided that attending a specific school is the best choice for their children.
East Valley Jewish Community Center, Gesher Disability Resources, Jewish Free Loan, Kivel Campus of Care, Jewish Family & Children’s Service and the Jewish Tuition Organization have a collaborative website at jewishtaxcredit.org that makes it easy for taxpayers to support these organizations. The Jewish Tuition Organization is a school tuition organization, and the other five members of the collaborative group are qualifying charitable organizations. The group came together to make it easy for members of the community to be able to support organizations of choice at one time either through a brochure mailing that goes out at the end of the year or at jewishtaxcredit.org. The Qualifying Charitable Organization tax credit maximum amounts are $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples and as with the previous STO example, you can give the maximum to one organization or divide the amount among several of the organizations.
When you support a Jewish tax credit organization you impact the lives of members of your own community now and ultimately in the future, and you are choosing a cause that is meaningful to you. Consider giving a helping hand to a family or a person in need as you prepare your 2022 taxes and take the credit. JN
Linda Zell is the executive director of the Jewish Tuition Organization. For more information, visit jtophoenix.org or jewishtaxcredit.org.