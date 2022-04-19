Sharon Salomon’s powerlifting journey took off 12 years ago with one goal in mind: to be able to do 10 straight-leg (military) pushups.
“I thought I was stronger than that, but I was unable to do what you would call a ‘man’s’ pushup,” said Salomon, who turns 78 in June.
So, she hired a trainer in Phoenix who helped her reach that goal. He told her that she was naturally strong and nudged her to try a squat, “just for fun.”
Salomon took his suggestion and lifted weight from a squat position. Then she tried the bench press and the deadlift (a lift from a floor position to standing). These three weight lifts constitute the strength sport known as powerlifting and powerlifting competitions may be comprised of one, two or all three of these lifting disciplines.
Salomon grew stronger under new trainer, Tricia Lucero, and began competing in the Arizona Senior Olympics. She won consistently in the senior women’s category, sometimes because there were no other competitors. Now she competes in statewide contests sponsored by the USA Powerlifting Association.
She is the oldest female powerlifter competing in Arizona for USA Powerlifting. Salomon is 5-foot, 2-inches and weighs 165 pounds and her performance statistics are 155 pounds for the squat, 100 pounds for the bench press and 205 pounds for the deadlift.
She remains consistent, powerlifting three times a week for half-hour sessions outdoors in her trainer’s backyard and wearing a mask because of COVID-19.
She is careful to avoid injury. “I never get hurt. My trainer knows that if I say no, it’s not because I’m lazy. I’m saying no because I know it’s going to hurt me. I don’t want to be injured because, at this age, getting injured means it’ll be a long time before I can do anything again.”
Salomon has always been active. She played volleyball until eight months pregnant and after giving birth to her first child, learned to play tennis. After her second daughter was born, she joined a gym for the first time and did high-impact aerobics.
Then there was jogging and the gift of a mountain bike for her 50th birthday. “I never loved any of it until I found lifting,” said Salomon. “I very much like to be strong, stand straight and walk fast. I like to feel powerful.”
On non-training days, she gets her cardio exercise on a stationary bike at home.
What she loves about powerlifting events is the camaraderie. “Everyone cheers for everyone else. Sure, it’s a competition, but it’s a friendly competition.”
Salomon has lived in central Phoenix for 45 years with her husband, Felix, a psychoanalyst. They have two daughters in their 40s, both living in California, where the Salomons spend their summers. One daughter is a movie producer and director. The other is a substance abuse counselor who herself battled a heroin addiction for 15 years. “People don’t think Jewish people have those issues,” Salomon said, “but my parents were alcoholics and my sister was a cocaine addict — and I exercise.”
It’s not an addiction, she is quick to say. “I’m basically lazy. Nothing makes me happier than sitting down with a book. And cooking.”
The Salomons belong to Temple Chai in Phoenix and attend services every Friday night. She has traveled to Israel with the Reform temple and has chanted from the bimah for her adult bat mitzvah ceremony.
“I promised I would do that someday because where I grew up, in Manhattan and Queens, girls were not invited to the bimah. I lived across the street from an Orthodox synagogue. So that was definitely not going to happen there.”
Salomon, liberal and left-leaning, has also been active with Arizona Jews for Justice. This pluralistic Jewish group that provides a forum for Jews in Arizona to collaborate and create positive change in the community.
During her working years, she was a registered dietitian and upon turning 50, went to culinary school in France. She came back to work in a commercial kitchen and used to have a challah business, baking both sweet and savory varieties. Salomon became one of the owners of Barrio Café on 16th Street and was the “Food Guru” on KTVK 3TV in Phoenix.
She writes articles on nutrition and fitness, expounding on the need to stay active regardless of age. “I think that everyone can find something that will help keep you active, even if it’s sitting in a chair and doing exercises.
“I happen to be healthy and active. No one in my family has lived this long. So, it’s not that I have longevity in my family — it’s because of how active I’ve been that I’m still healthy.”
Salomon is an inspiration to her peers. “When I’m at a competition, someone older will come up to me, a spectator, and they’ll say, ‘You motivated me.’ That makes me happy to know that.” JN
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.