As I get older it is harder and harder to believe that we are clicking off the years so quickly that it reminds me of the character that Adam Sandler plays in the movie “Click,” where he receives a universal remote that enables him to control time. As the years add up for us all, our journey through life brings us both wisdom and challenges, the challenges I would like to address today are specific to health. The risk of stroke emerges as a significant concern, particularly as we advance in age. Understanding the intricacies of this risk and equipping ourselves with the knowledge to prevent and recognize strokes is crucial. In this month’s column, we delve into the average risk of stroke by age, prevention, signs to look for, why the need for quick response and the essential steps to take in safeguarding our health.
Age, gender and stroke risk
It’s no secret that the passage of time influences our bodies in myriad ways. When it comes to a stroke, the statistics tell a compelling story. Research reveals that the average 10-year probability of experiencing a stroke increases steadily with age. The journey begins at a relatively modest 5% for those aged 55-59 and escalates to a concerning 20% or more for individuals aged 80-84, irrespective of gender. This underlines the importance of acknowledging the higher risk that accompanies our golden years.
Empowerment through prevention
Acknowledging the heightened risk of stroke in our later years should not evoke fear but rather it should empower us to take proactive measures. Prevention lies within our grasp, predominantly through lifestyle choices that we make each day. A balanced diet, regular exercise and managing stress can work together to significantly reduce the risk of stroke. By consciously incorporating whole grains, lean proteins and an abundance of fruits and vegetables into our diets, we can support our cardiovascular health. Pairing this with regular physical activity can bolster our cardiovascular system, enhancing blood flow and reducing the risk of blood clots that often precede strokes. Participating in social activities where you are around people that are engaging and friendly will help to reduce stress.
Signs and swift action
Being prepared to recognize the signs of a stroke is equally pivotal. F.A.S.T is an acronym that serves as a valuable mnemonic for spotting potential strokes:
F: Face drooping
A: Arm weakness
S: Speech difficulty
T: Time to call emergency services
If you or someone around you exhibits any of these symptoms, it’s crucial to call emergency services immediately. Every minute counts in stroke care and seeking medical attention promptly can make a significant difference in the outcome and quality of life for the person who has experienced a stroke.
Responding to a stroke
In the event you suspect someone is having a stroke, remaining calm and acting swiftly can be lifesaving. Call for medical assistance immediately. While waiting for help to arrive, keep the person comfortable and avoid giving them anything to eat or drink. Note the time when symptoms began, as this information is critical for medical professionals to determine appropriate treatment.
If you happen to live in Phoenix, Barrow Neurological Institute is home to the first mobile stroke unit in the country to operate around the clock in a city with a population greater than 1 million. In 2017, they launched the Barrow Emergency Stroke Treatment Unit in partnership with the Phoenix Fire Department. Their 911 dispatchers deploy the unit whenever they receive a call about a possible stroke within the unit’s response radius. The mobile stroke unit is staffed with a trained stroke team and functions like an emergency room on wheels. It is equipped with a portable lab, computed tomography (CT) scanner and clot-dissolving drugs. The stroke team connects with an on-call vascular neurologist via telemedicine and can begin treatment on scene.
Why time is of the essence
Strokes are a medical emergency that require immediate treatment to minimize brain damage and improve the chances of a positive outcome. Strokes occur when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, leading to brain cell damage and potential long-term disabilities or even death.
There are two main types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic strokes occur when a blood clot blocks an artery supplying blood to the brain, while hemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and causes bleeding. In both cases, brain cells begin to die within minutes due to the lack of oxygen and nutrients from the blood supply.
The urgency of seeking medical attention quickly after the onset of stroke symptoms is crucial for the following reasons:
Minimize brain damage: Time is critical in preserving brain tissue. The longer blood flow is interrupted, the more brain cells die. Rapid treatment can potentially limit the extent of brain damage and prevent permanent disabilities.
Administer clot-busting medication: In the case of an ischemic stroke, a medication called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) can be administered to dissolve the clot and restore blood flow. However, tPA needs to be given within a narrow window of time (usually within 4.5 hours of symptom onset) to be effective and safe.
Remove clots: In some cases, particularly large clots may require mechanical removal (thrombectomy). This procedure is also time-sensitive and is most effective when performed soon after the stroke.
Identify underlying causes: Quick medical attention allows healthcare professionals to diagnose the type and cause of the stroke, which is essential for appropriate treatment and preventing future strokes.
Reduce complications: Strokes can lead to various complications, such as swelling of the brain (cerebral edema) and increased pressure inside the skull. Rapid treatment can help manage these complications more effectively.
Empowering prevention: 8 tips to safeguard against stroke:
Healthy eating: Prioritize a diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins and ample fruits and vegetables.
Stay active: Regular physical activity, even brisk walking, can significantly reduce stroke risk.
Manage blood pressure: Keep a close eye on blood pressure levels and work with your healthcare provider to manage it effectively.
Maintain a healthy weight: Strive for a healthy body weight to support your cardiovascular system.
Quit smoking: Smoking greatly increases stroke risk; quitting can lead to substantial benefits.
Moderate alcohol consumption: If you drink, do so in moderation as excessive alcohol can contribute to stroke risk.
Manage diabetes: Keep blood sugar levels in check through a combination of healthy eating, exercise and medication as prescribed.
Regular check-ups: Schedule routine medical check-ups to monitor your overall health and catch any potential issues early.
Navigating the journey of aging requires a blend of knowledge, preparedness and proactive choices. As we step into the future, let us empower ourselves and our loved ones with the tools needed to mitigate the risk of strokes. By embracing a healthy lifestyle and recognizing the signs, we can stride confidently towards our later years, knowing that we have taken meaningful steps to safeguard our well-being and the well-being of our loved ones. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.