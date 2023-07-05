Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer keeps his Twitter DMs (direct messages) open, which is a bit surprising considering he has been pummeled repeatedly by false allegations of malfeasance and sabotage in the 2022 election — claims that Arizona courts have dismissed. Yet, even in the face of violent threats, transparency “is the ethos that I want to embody for this office. You can ask me anything. If you have a direct question or want me to look into a particular voter situation, I’m happy to do it,” he told Jewish News the last week of June.
Richer’s office is responsible for processing and preserving documents, maintaining voter registration records and facilitating early voting in Maricopa County. Along with other election officials, he has been targeted for months by people who refuse to believe the election results, most notably Republican Kari Lake who lost to Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, by less than 20,000 votes. Lake continues to accuse Richer of, among other things, misprinting ballots with the wrong image, putting 300,000 “phony” early-voting ballots into the final count and causing polling place printers to jam on Election Day, even though her claims have been disproven in court.
But that hasn’t curtailed Lake and her allies from repeating them. On Thursday, June 22, Richer, also a Republican, took the unusual step of filing a defamation lawsuit against Lake, her campaign and her political action committee.
Proving defamation for public officials is a challenge, but Richer and his lawyers are confident they can meet it.
“The Arizona Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court have told her there is no basis for these theories; nonetheless, she proceeds to make statements that have caused me considerable harm and anyone who plumbs a little bit would come up with lots of documented evidence that she bears malice towards me,” Richer said.
“There is a non-zero number of people who will forever think that I am a criminal who, according to some, should be drawn and quartered because of what Kari Lake has said. Even if I get the relief that I seek, for those people, the bell is rung and it will never be unrung,” he said.
This is the first lawsuit Richer has filed in his individual capacity as a plaintiff and he didn’t take the action only because of Lake’s accusations of criminal and immoral behavior or the misinformation and disinformation she and her allies have spread, he said.
In an op-ed published by the Arizona Republic on the same day he filed the suit, Richer wrote, “Her (Lake’s) words have provoked death threats from Lake’s followers. I’ve been forced to increase my personal and professional security while still watching over my shoulder.” He’s not the only one who’s had his life turned upside down. This suit is also about the ramifications Lake’s words have had on his wife, his colleagues and “the thousands of election workers who have left the field after being harassed or worse, simply because they chose to help Americans vote,” he wrote.
Lake did not respond to Jewish News’ request for comment about the lawsuit.
Whatever happens with the lawsuit, he is determined to challenge “the cacophony of voices” sowing doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 and 2022 elections coming from within his own party, whose record “has been less than stellar,” he said. It’s time for people who know the truth to speak up.
“I’ve seen this demon grow and consume more because so many people have turned their backs to it,” he said.
Richer, who is Jewish, also believes there is a clear Jewish legacy warning of the dangers of turning a blind eye.
Fellow Republicans have told him that, while they think election denialism is nonsense, it’s not something they want to deal with and might even give it a hint of credibility “by making an occasional nod to it,” he said.
He’s even asked himself whether he would have been so outspoken if elected to another position instead of being in the center of the maelstrom. Honestly, without his current “level of fluency and expertise,” the answer is maybe not.
Thinking through certain episodes in his personal history, he believes he would have said, “Enough’s enough. This is silly and disruptive, and it’s not healthy.”
In 2018, when he was an attorney in private practice, he was asked by Arizona Republicans to lead an audit on that year’s election, specifically focusing on potential statutory violations. He wrote two “very measured” reports at the time and still considers them “accurate and responsible.”
“The ‘F’ word (fraud) never appeared once and I hope that I didn’t make leaps where it would have been irresponsible,” he said.
Looking back, however, he said he was naive to think that some people asking for the audit weren’t simply looking for “fuel for the fire they were already cooking.”
In 2020, Richer criticized Adrian Fontes, his then predecessor, for attempting to mail ballots to all registered voters rather than just those on the active early voting list, something he maintains would have been unlawful if it had been carried out.
“What I didn’t fully appreciate is the inability of many members of the public to distinguish that from thinking that’s rigging the election wholesale — that statutory deviance is the same as flipping votes or having machines hacked and having candidates have their vote count manipulated.”
He contended it’s the same as believing a shoplifter is identical to a person detonating a nuclear bomb in the middle of Phoenix.
“But I don’t know that everyone appreciated the difference, and perhaps I was naive in thinking that more people did,” he said.
Now, he considers Secretary of State Fontes a friend.
“I’ve reoriented myself in this office to be on the same side as people who broadly support our democratic institutions,” he said.
Richer also wants voters to see firsthand how those institutions work and this spring, he’s been encouraging county residents to take an elections facility tour.
“I firmly believe we would be much better situated as a community if we got to give all 4.5 million residents of Maricopa County a two-hour elections tour,” he said.
Though he admitted the average tour taker is not one of his detractors; lately, there have been more people coming who are skeptical, even hostile to the process. Those are the people he would most like to see walk through his open door.
“While not 100% successful, I do feel that we have a positive impact on almost everyone’s confidence level who enters our building,” he said.
For the same reason he keeps his Twitter DMs open, it’s best to leave a lot of room for “positive interactions.”
The tours are not the only thing he’s doing to bolster voter confidence. His office just rolled out a title alert system to reduce fraud against property owners, enhanced valid-tracking services of early ballots and redesigned the election website to improve users’ access to information. He and his colleagues are also redesigning the voter registration database. Again, if anyone has a question about the work of his office, all they have to do is ask.
“I just hope that with our efforts, and with a changing political climate, that there’s less and less patience for people who are still banging on about ‘Oh, when I ran that election and I didn’t get more votes than the other person, I definitely should have won because I was the awesomest,’” he said.
Soon after the 2022 election, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix (JCRC) and five other faith and community organizations wrote a letter supporting the leadership of Richer, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in protecting the democratic process. Though Richer is Jewish, JCRC — the only Jewish organization offering public support — did not mention his religious affiliation.
Richer is from Sandy, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, and many people assume he’s a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “because of the way I dress and because I’m from Utah and still have an (801) phone number,” he said. Some people angry about the election even told him to “get my Mormon ass back to Utah.”
Richer said he’s “‘synagogueically’ homeless” at present and considers himself “Reform-lite,” but in college and the years following, he often attended Orthodox shuls, has written d’var Torahs and respects Judaism’s focus on academic rigor and learning.
“It’s the history and people more than the spirituality,” he said.
A professed phone addict, Richer said he would love to turn his off on Shabbat “but I don’t do it.”
A quick glance at his Twitter profile, which he keeps lighthearted, displays a list of everything he loves, such as hip-hop, fantasy books and cookies. His wife and family are listed last, but that doesn’t mean least.
Richer is quick to recount the famous exchange between Henry Kissinger and Golda Meir. When Kissinger told Meir he considers himself “an American first, Secretary of State second and a Jew third,” she responded, “In Israel, we read from right to left.”
“My Twitter profile also should be read right to left,” Richer quipped. On the other hand, he also called Diet Coke, the first item listed, “the nectar of life.” JN
For more information, visit recorder.maricopa.gov.