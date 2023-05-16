When it comes to selling a home, first impressions matter! Buyers often make quick judgments based on the initial look and feel of a property, and that is why staging a home for sale has become an increasingly important step in the real estate process. Staging involves arranging and decorating a home in a way that highlights its best features and creates an inviting atmosphere for potential buyers. Here are some key reasons why staging a home is crucial in today’s competitive market.
Maximizing the home’s potential
Staging allows sellers to showcase the full potential of their property. By strategically arranging furniture, adding decorative elements and decluttering, staging helps create a space that feels larger, brighter and more appealing. It enables buyers to envision themselves living in the home and helps them see how each room can be utilized effectively.
Stand out in the market
Staging provides a competitive edge in a crowded real estate market. With many similar homes available for sale, staging helps your property stand out from the rest. A staged home looks more polished and professional, making it more memorable to potential buyers. This advantage can attract more interest and potentially lead to quicker offers and higher selling prices.
Faster sales and higher returns
Staged homes tend to sell faster and at higher prices compared to unstaged homes. A well-staged property makes it easier for buyers to mentally move in and can lead to more competitive offers. The investment in staging can yield a significant return by reducing time on the market and potentially fetching a higher selling price. A study conducted by the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA) found that professionally staged homes spent 90% less time on the market compared to non-staged homes. The study also reported that staged homes, on average, sold for 17% more than their non-staged counterparts.
Enhancing online marketing
In today’s digital age, the majority of home buyers begin their search online. Professionally staged homes tend to photograph better and look more appealing in online listings. Eye-catching photos and virtual tours of a staged home can generate more interest and attract a larger pool of potential buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2019 Profile of Home Staging, 83% of buyers’ agents agreed that staging a home made it easier for buyers to visualize the property as their future home. Additionally, the report revealed that 22% of sellers’ agents reported a 1-5% increase in the final sale price of staged homes compared to similar unstaged properties.
Staging a home for sale is a key tool in the home selling process. It helps maximize the property’s potential, creates a positive first impression, stands out in the market, highlights key features of the home, enhances online marketing efforts and ultimately leads to faster sales and higher returns. While the exact percentage increase may vary, the consensus among real estate professionals is that staging has a positive effect on the perceived value and marketability of a property. By presenting a well-staged home, sellers can create a desirable and inviting environment that attracts more potential buyers and often leads to more competitive offers, ultimately increasing the likelihood of achieving a higher sale price. JN
Ophir Gross is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty and has a combined skillset of business strategy and consumer psychology. She is a member of JNFuture Root Society, Women in Philanthropy, NowGen Phoenix, attends Congregation Beth Tefillah and began her roots in the community at the Phoenix Hebrew Academy and, formerly, Jess Schwartz High School. She can be reached at ophir.gross@cbrealty.com or 480-794-0807.