Americans spend a lot of time in the bathroom — 416 days during a lifetime, on average, according to StudyFinds.org. That equates to over an entire year of our life! With so much time spent in the loo, a change of scenery may be in order, especially if your bathroom has matching wallpaper, shower curtain, toilet seat cover and bathmats. How long can you look at the same wall art, tchotchkes and wallpaper?
Rochelle Horn, a certified kitchen and bath designer (CKBD) offers some ideas to upgrade your bathroom.
Better bathing
“I see people questioning the need for a tub, or if they have a tub, they want an artistic statement — a freestanding luxury,” said Horn. “I also see folks wanting a spa feel, a place to regroup and refresh.”
Large showers with multiple shower heads and a bench or drop-down seat create a spa-like atmosphere. Ease of maintenance is popular. A handheld showerhead makes cleaning the shower easier. Speaking of showerheads, infusing the water with essential oils and spa-inspired fragrances will take your shower routine from ordinary to blissful.
Taller vanities are easier on the back, even if you are not six feet tall. No more straining your back to wash your face.
Fixtures
Want to limit your exposure to germs? Some smart faucet models have remote controls for easy use anywhere in your home. Advanced systems also send notifications of leaks and water usage.
“I prefer single-handle faucets. Not only is it less to maintain, but it also helps to avoid water being too hot or not hot enough,” said Horn.
Toilets
Update the toilet. A 20- to 30-year-old toilet will be less efficient than newer models. A new low-flow toilet uses significantly less water and can enhance the appearance of a bathroom. Some low-flow toilets incorporate bidet features. Bidets are becoming more popular in the U.S. Toilets are available in different shapes and heights. There are smart toilets that warm the seat and release a pleasant fragrance. When replacing a toilet, opt for a taller model that is the height of a kitchen chair. It will be easier to use as you age or for taller people in the household.
Lighting
No one looks good in incandescent light. It is time to switch to energy-efficient LEDs. They save energy, last longer and provide you with a better look at, well, you. Incorporate natural light with skylights, windows and ambient lighting. Create an outdoor atmosphere without having to “go” outdoors.
Earth tones & features
Replace shades of gray and white with earth tones of beige, cream, taupe and terra cotta. Add contrast with greens, blues and browns which are pleasing to the eyes. They also stimulate relaxation due to the feelings of nature and wellness they inspire.
Incorporate these organic hues with natural stone tile or countertops. Use large format tiles where there is a lot less grout to maintain. Some new grouts have a built-in sealer that makes cleaning and maintenance easier. Also, consider adding textured tiles to prevent slips and falls, especially if water ends up on the floor.
Wood isn’t just for cabinetry. Frame art and mirrors with wood. Accessorize with wooden tissue boxes, jewelry trays and soap dishes.
Plants
Plants not only add beautiful splashes of color but also purify the air. If the plants you choose need at least six hours of sunlight a day, place them near a window.
Mirror, mirror on the wall
Geometric mirror shapes add dimension. Some mirrors use smart technology including anti-fog mechanisms, smart touch abilities, USB charging stations and other features. Say goodbye to the wall-to-wall vanity mirrors! Funky frame designs and shapes are in style. Let your personality and creativity shine. Built-in lighting features create a sleek, minimalist and stylish bathroom with contemporary backlit mirrors and front lights.
Tiny fridge & refrigerated cabinet
Keep skincare products cool and refreshing by storing them in a tiny countertop refrigerator. No need to store them in the kitchen. “I love chilled skincare products,” said Susan Kregar, staff writer, Rosie on the House. “They feel refreshing and are an energy boost during my morning routine.”
Keep medications cool with a refrigerated medicine cabinet. “They are awesome for diabetic medication that needs to stay cool and dry,” said Horn.
Compact storage
Rather than pile items on large shelves or shove them in the closet where they will never be seen again, install floating shelves above the toilet, add another shower rack for towels and place hooks on the door. Hang wicker baskets on the walls to store regularly used items. The wicker will fit well with the natural elements.
Universal design
More people are choosing to stay in their homes as they age. There are more multi-generational family members living under one roof. The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) listed universal design as a considerable influence on bathroom design in 2022. Homeowners are incorporating adaptations to meet everyone’s needs.
Most of these ideas can be DIY projects. If plumbing and flooring are out of your skillset, hire a professional contractor through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC).
While the powder room can show off your good taste to visiting friends and family, it’s not just about design. For your guests, it’s about function.
Don’t Forget . . .
When updating your bathroom, consider the people who will visit that room. Remember to:
• Add an empty shelf or a hook on the back of the door, where someone can hang a jacket or a purse.
• Keep the room sparkling clean. You never know when your next-door neighbor or your mother-in-law will surprise you with a visit.
• Add more lights over the sink. Attach overhead lights to a dimmer switch, as they can cast shadows that make it hard to apply makeup. JN
Rosie Romero, Jr. is co-owner of Arizona’s home improvement radio program “Rosie on the House.” For a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, visit rosieonthehouse.com/search-partner/.