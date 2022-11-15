Event Smart Productions’ executive producers Sean Wallace and Adam Globerson are bringing The Simcha Showcase to the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
The Simcha Showcase is a rebranding of The Mitzvahs & More Expo, last held in 2019, which Event Smart purchased after the pandemic. The new event will feature a variety of simcha vendors offering services not only for bar and bat mitzvah celebrations but for weddings and other Jewish lifecycle events, including DJ and lighting choices, event planners, photographers and videographers, caterers and bakers, photo booths, fashion, novelty entertainment, party giveaways, venues and Judaica, as well as Jewish community resources.
The event was initially planned for Jan. 22, until the men realized that two NFL playoff games are scheduled for the same date. Wallace said they thought about turning it into a tailgate-party-themed event, but since the event is only three hours long, “it’s not long enough to make it a full tailgate party.”
Instead, he decided for this inaugural showcase to feature vendors they have worked with over the years in the party-planning business. Wallace and Globerson have a combined 60 years of experience in the mitzvah event industry, with 80% of their annual business coming from b’nei mitzvah celebrations.
“We’re a household name at this point in the Jewish community, which is really nice,” said Wallace. “This is a cool thing for people to come to and be able to see our ‘best picks,’ so to speak. Here’s who we want, who we love and who we’ve worked with in the past — and who we will outrightly say, ‘Hey, they’re really good at what they do.’”
Wallace said that the free event is a good place for people who are planning a do-it-yourself bar or bat mitzvah to talk to the people whose services they will need.
“There are so many different aspects of putting on an event that people just don’t really think of,” he said. “The biggest question we get as a production company is, ‘Do you know anybody that does a photo booth?’ or ‘I tried this photographer, they’re not available, do you have any good references?’ So, this is great for those people who aren’t using a planner.”
On the other hand, for those who have hired an event planner, it’s a chance for them to meet the people face-to-face who may be providing the entertainment, food or favors at their event.
He is also offering free tables to synagogues and nonprofit organizations in the Jewish community to share their information.
“Any nonprofit organizations that would like to showcase their stuff and put it out in front of people – it will be great for community outreach,” said Wallace. “So, it’s not just only for someone to plan an event, but it’s also a place for community resources.” JN
Registration is required and will open Jan. 5, 2023. For more information, visit thesimchashowcase.com.