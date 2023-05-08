In 2001, ninth-grader Shulamit Izen, an out Jewish lesbian who felt isolated in her suburban Boston Jewish high school, decided to start a gay/straight student alliance (GSA). The struggle she faced convincing her fellow students, teachers, principal and broader Jewish community to accept her on her own terms was chronicled four years later in “Hineini: Coming Out in a Jewish High School,” a documentary produced by Keshet, a national organization working for the full equality of all LGBTQ Jews and their families in Jewish life.
At a late April gathering of LGBTQ+ Jews and their allies at Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel (CBI), organizers played a long clip from the film showing Izen’s attempt to convince classmates to join her proposed GSA; her awkward exchange with her Orthodox rabbi/principal, who said he didn’t “want to hear about her sex life”; and the decision by one of her closeted gay teachers to come out at the big school/community meeting Izen’s quest ultimately necessitated.
While each issue was particular to that time, that school, that community, when it came to bringing together a current panel of local Jews to discuss “LGBTQ+, Identity & the Jewish Community,” Rachael Kaplan-VanLandingham, CBI’s director of youth education and engagement; Jesse Edwards, religious school coordinator at Paradise Valley’s Temple Solel; and others found several aspects of Izen’s battle still germane today.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the issues are still incredibly relevant,” Jessie Rubenstein, panelist and Temple Emanuel of Tempe religious school director, told Jewish News. “Just look at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and it is clear how difficult even discussing the existence of LGBTQ people in public school is.”
Nationally, several states have passed or are considering anti-transgender legislation and three of the most banned books in American school districts center on LGBTQ+ content. Arizona’s own spring legislative session has also been rife with proposed anti-transgender legislation.
Apropos of that, one teenage audience member asked for tips on political organizing. All of the panelists had experience in some kind of organizing and advised that it’s important to create relationships, be persistent and build on the work of others.
Panelist Jesse Goodsell, AZ Jews for Pride communications chair, advised him to look to student groups that have already tried various types of protests, reach out and learn from them.
“You don’t ever have to do anything from scratch,” they said, reminding the audience to reach out also to AZ Jews for Pride. As an example, they spoke of their involvement with Equality Arizona, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equal opportunity for LGBTQ+ people.
“I’m hoping that we can leverage their experience and political power to help us engage our audience in the next legislative session,” they said.
Both CBI and Solel are Reform congregations and the April 26 panel focused on Reform principles, which officially espouse welcome and openness to the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, in 2015, the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) adopted a transgender rights policy more far-reaching than any other mainstream religious organization. Yet, some gender-divergent Reform Jews — trans, intersex, agender, gender fluid, etc. — have still found resistance from fellow Jews, Rubenstein said.
At 13, she was already out to her family and her Tempe high school classmates, where she was one of only a handful of Jews, Rubenstein told the audience. However, as an adult with the Greater Phoenix Jewish community, she was closeted until only a couple of years ago.
“A lot of fear was involved in my decision to come out, but it was something that I had to do for my wife, who had been living as someone she wasn’t for too long. To support her meant getting into an uncomfortable space for me. But it’s led me to be more honest with who I am as a queer person and as a Jew,” she said.
The documentary’s title, “Hineini,” is Hebrew for “Here I am,” thus, hiding one’s identity and the emotional toll it takes on a person was one of the main throughlines and one that still rings true for Rubenstein and others.
Goodsell, who uses they/them pronouns, talked about the difficulty of recognizing their own identity as a genderqueer asexual lesbian. Even after they realized they were gay, which was largely liberating, they still felt “broken.” In time, they understood more but coming out fully in their corporate job seemed impossible.
“I got so angry every time I had to be around people where I felt like I had to hide,” they said.
“At the end of the day, we all want to be seen and heard and loved for who we are,” said Joan Matlock, who brought her expertise as a clinical psychologist to the panel.
Abby Loza, a panelist from One-in-ten, an Arizona nonprofit provider of LGBTQ+ youth and young adult support services, agreed that hiding one’s identity is a terrible burden but one that not everyone can put down.
“Let’s just be very honest — lots of times, people still have to hide, and we sometimes have to help them with that,” she said, reminding people that being a safe adult for a LGBTQ+ teen to talk to greatly reduces the chances of self-harm.
For Noa Apple, who graduated high school last spring, making her the youngest of the panelists, that point rang true.
“My Jewish community saved my life many times. Everyone should have a community that can be there to save them, too,” she said.
One element of the documentary in need of an update, according to Rubenstein, (other than the hairstyles, clothing and dependence on a landline phone) was the pushback from Izen’s classmates. From what she’s witnessed in her years of working with Jewish teens, they are more accepting of their LGBTQ+ peers now.
On the other hand, GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group, released a survey in 2019 showing less than half of people ages 13-34 are comfortable with LGBTQ+ people. Apple added that some of the homophobia, sexism and antisemitism she faced in her public high school in the last few years “was tough.”
One of the evening’s stated goals was to “promote greater understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals, those with diverse identities and those who are Jewish.”
For that to happen, people have to show up for discussions like these, which Kaplan-VanLandingham said is only the first in what she hopes will be a series.
“What we need now is vocal, active support, not passive, silent support,” Goodsell said.
Cantor Ross Wolman, panelist and founder of AZ Jews for Pride, acknowledged the importance of coming to such a gathering — to step forward, make space for this population and make one’s allyship known.
“Those who choose not to support us are letting themselves be known by their silence,” he said.
Rubenstein also stressed that ignoring LGBTQ+ issues is not a neutral position. Just as Izen was silenced by her principal, who thought she wanted to talk about her sex life, Rubenstein was accused by her high school classmates of bringing pornography to school when they spied her reading The Advocate, a gay-rights magazine. LGBTQ+ rights is not a sexuality issue, it’s an issue of human rights, she said.
“When we don’t discuss it, we are taking a side — the side of oppression. By choosing to stay silent, we’re speaking very loudly,” she said. JN
For more information on AZ Jews for Pride, visit jewishphoenix.com/organization/az-jews-for-pride.