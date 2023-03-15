Only a few weeks ago, in the days leading up to Purim, Shimon Boyer asked his four children, Tamar, Shevach, Nachman and Dov, to select a costume for the holiday. Tamar and Nachman were easy. They chose to dress as Queen Esther and Mordecai, respectively. Dov, as usual, would be a bear, but Shevach had a peculiar request. Recently, he had come to love “Numberblocks,” a British animated TV program about counting and math and that’s what he wanted to be for Purim.
Shimon wanted to satisfy all his children but finding a Numberblocks costume proved a bit of a challenge. Eventually, he found a woman on Etsy making them by hand.
“Shimon contacted her and ordered it and we were waiting for it to come in. When I left, they were still waiting for it,” Steve (Shalom) Boyer, Shimon’s brother, told Jewish News. Steve had been staying with the family for a few weeks, as he often did, and had returned to Florida only a day before tragedy struck.
Late on the night of March 1, a fire broke out in the Boyer family’s townhome in Northwest Phoenix. Shimon, 52, Nachman, 8, and Dov, 7, died in their beds. Tamar, 11, and Shevach, 9, died in the hospital the following Saturday.
The family had attended the hamantaschen bake-a-thon at Phoenix Hebrew Academy (PHA) before Purim, but the children never got the chance to don their costumes on the day itself.
Roughly seven years ago, Shimon moved his family to Phoenix from Israel to help care for his ailing mother, who passed away in 2017. Sadly, his troubles deepened due to his wife’s mental health, and Arizona Child Protective Services temporarily removed the children.
For many months, the children were in the care of two Orthodox Jewish foster homes. During that time, several members of the Jewish community helped provide the children’s necessities.
After his wife returned to Israel, Shimon, who had reached his nadir, was determined to win back his four children, all of whom had developmental disabilities and severe social challenges, and raise them as best he could.
It was clear he would need help. Steve, who lived in Florida and whose son, Michael Dov (Mikey), was already an adult, had been able to offer some assistance from afar. He decided to move in with the family after he read the bonding assessment of Shimon’s caseworker, which said there was a natural and loving connection between Shimon and his children but due to the nature of their disabilities, he could not raise them alone.
For the first several months of their new living arrangement, the boys called Steve “Mommy.” Shevach even made him a blue pencil cup and popsicle sticks for Mother’s Day and delivered it with his signature grin.
“Shevach had the most challenges, but he had such a sweet smile, such an outgoing personality. He was very, very loving,” Steve said. “I just miss him. You can’t convey the wonder of his smile just by seeing it in a photo.”
Any task Shevach was working on had to be done correctly, or it would frustrate him, Steve said. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Shevach, who attended Washington Elementary School in Phoenix, was given a drawing assignment but couldn’t get it right. Steve worked with him on a picture that he could trace so it would be perfect and Shevach would be satisfied. “It had to be right — exactly what he saw in his mind,” Steve said.
To cope with his frustration, Shevach liked to spend time outside. Putting his thoughts into words was difficult and he saw an occupational therapist for speech therapy. The therapist was able to assist Shimon in getting more services for the other boys, as well.
“Shimon was such a good parent, so dedicated to getting everything these kids needed. He went to every school event to make sure that the kids were able to participate in everything. He got them into music therapy, every therapy,” Steve said.
Tamar, the oldest and only girl, took karate for a while because Shimon wanted her to be able to defend herself. She was shy and her father wanted her to be confident, Steve explained. But Tamar never really took to karate.
“She wanted to dance and she didn’t want to hurt anybody or learn how to hurt anyone,” Steve said. Instead, she started swimming classes which she really enjoyed.
Tamar attended PHA, where she “loved to draw, swing and dance. She loved Pokémon and computer games. She loved to participate in school fundraisers and book fairs,” PHA Head of School Rabbi Baruch Harris told mourners in his eulogy for Tamar at the family’s funeral, held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Phoenix on Sunday, March 5.
Sharon Landay, director of education for Gesher Disability Resources, got to know Tamar and Shimon at PHA.
It was clear to Landay that the Boyer children “were very loved” and that Tamar loved her father and uncle.
“Tamar was amazing and grew into a beautiful young girl, who was able to express herself and effectively communicate,” Landay said.
While Tamar struggled with learning, she was improving in reading and math and making progress socially, Harris said. His staff noted that while she was very loving and ready to embrace her teachers and classmates, she often sought out a quiet space. She had a stubborn streak as well and if she didn’t want to do something asked of her, “she would smile and sweetly respond, ‘I don’t want to,’” Harris said.
He called Tamar the “glue” of her class, someone who took care of her classmates. In turn, they were sensitive to her needs and wanted to protect her.
She also looked out for her brothers, acting “like a mother hen,” Steve said. “If they hurt themselves, she’d come running to get us; if they got in trouble, she was their little lawyer.”
She helped Steve wash dishes and prepare food. During the first years, Steve lived full time with the family; he cooked, cleaned, cut hair and fixed little things around the house. He worked as a freelance writer and Shimon found work as an online sales representative, which allowed them both to be at home with the children.
Nachman was “a real character,” Steve said. He was very affectionate and would often get up to hug his uncle, who knew he missed his mother terribly. He also loved giving compliments to his uncle and father. After Steve gave Shimon a haircut, it was Nachman who would tell his father how handsome he looked.
Nachman was a Cub Scout and his Scout leader described him as “full of energy, always smiling, always in motion trying to engage, always happy to be there.” His troop provided a color guard at the funeral.
He played games like Candyland with his brothers and sister, but the boys could be “rough and tumble,” especially Dov, the youngest and strongest.
“My brother was a very thin fellow and all the kids were light, but picking up Dov was like, ‘Wow!’ because he was so sturdy,” Steve said.
Dov was the least expressive verbally but understood what was happening around him. They were all surprised to discover that Dov was a strong reader.
“I remember the second-to-last Shabbos, Shimon asking Tamar to read something. She sounded it out slowly and then Dov looked at the words and just rattled them off,” Steve said.
Dov loved looking at books and Steven sometimes heard his “little voice” telling the story as he looked through the pages.
Shimon was very proud of his youngest’s reading ability and the fact that he was the most scholastically advanced, said B’Etta Euler, a care provider for Arizona’s Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), who worked with the Boyer family during the last year of their lives.
“Shimon gave up most of his life for his kids and did what he could for them,” she told Jewish News. He faced multiple challenges with them and eventually called DDD to help when Shevach and Dov started regressing socially.
Euler worked with Shimon and all of the children to help develop and meet behavioral goals. Shimon struggled with maintaining boundaries for the children because he was so gentle, she said. For the last couple of years, Steve was living back in Florida most of the time, traveling back and forth to continue helping his brother as the kids got older and more self-sufficient.
But even with both men there, the children’s challenges were difficult to manage, she said. She gave Shimon a lot of credit for contacting DDD, a step many parents in similar situations don’t take.
In the past year, the kids were making strides in learning how to clean up after themselves, take directions, calm down, get their own snacks when hungry and play independently. Tamar was learning and capable of understanding the family’s difficulties.
Still, it wasn’t easy to take all the children out together, something Euler witnessed firsthand when Shimon took them all for pizza to celebrate Shevach’s last birthday. The kids were overly boisterous, other customers looked askance at them and Shimon was overwhelmed. He took them to PHA social events from time to time but they rarely went out as a group.
Shimon had a few friends, but the children and the Torah were his world. As a young boy, Shimon studied Torah and loved learning, Steve said. He tried to teach his children Jewish history, holidays and some Hebrew letters.
Congregation Beth Joseph Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs told those gathered at the funeral that Shimon “personified a full and unflagging commitment to his family. We can learn from him what it means to commit to our families under the most difficult circumstances.”
Shimon was both father and mother to his four children, Steve said. He memorized their school schedules — each went to a different school — and was always looking for therapies to help them. He rarely got enough sleep, even sometimes falling asleep while doing the laundry or reading a book.
“I really want people to know what a wonderful parent he was,” Steve said. “I could see that each of the kids was on an upward trajectory — Tamar went from this very shy and afraid kind of little turtle in her shell to a blossoming, strong, caring and wonderful person. I could see them improving with all the help they were getting and I wondered how they would be when they grew up. I’ll never know now.”
The Boyer family has gone through several losses in the last decade. Steve and Shimon’s brother passed away in 2013; they lost their father in 2016 and their mother a year later. Now Steve, Michael Dov and Steven’s sister and brother-in-law, Devorah and Ted Rose, and their four children, Atara, Alex, Adira and Adin, are what remains of their family.
Steve knew that if anything happened to Shimon, he would step in to raise them. He had been a co-parent for so long that he felt as if “they were my babies.”
When he received the news that Shimon, Nachman and Dov had passed and that Tamar and Shevach were in the hospital, he got on the first plane back to Phoenix. When he arrived, he was so overwhelmed by grief and confusion, he simply went back and forth between their hospital rooms holding each of their hands.
Euler learned of the tragedy right away and went to the hospital to meet Steve when he arrived, to help him manage the situation. She set up a GoFundMe page and transferred it to him and gave the link to the press reporting the story. She has seen so many people with disabilities “treated like dolls or imbeciles if not ignored completely,” and though she was suspicious that the story would be sensationalized, she has been somewhat relieved to see more dignified coverage of the tragedy.
For the funeral, Sinai Mortuary donated five caskets, Beth Israel Cemetery donated the cemetery plots and Rabbi Moshe Levertov donated the service he officiated. In a matter of a few days, the GoFundMe raised over $100,000 from more than 100 donors, many of whom were anonymous.
“The outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people took a burden off my shoulders,” Steve said. Eventually, he will need to replace his possessions, find a new place to live and is “going to start my life over.”
The enormity of his loss is profound. He spends much of his time now walking alone, asking again and again how it’s possible that he’s facing a future without five people he dearly loved.
“I just don’t understand. It doesn’t make any sense.” JN
