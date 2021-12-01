In the last dozen years, Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association, has launched a group for second generation Holocaust survivors, broadened the reach of PHA and helped to ensure the Holocaust is taught in Arizona’s public schools.
“I don’t want to sound conceited — my work’s not done — but I feel pretty darn good,” Bronkesh said with a laugh. “I have honored my parents and my grandparents and my great-grandparents’ legacy. I have honored them by not forgetting them.”
Bronkesh wasn’t always active in the survivor world. She was busy raising her family and running her business, a healthcare market research company.
“I did absolutely nothing with the Holocaust association, except once a year I would go to Yom HaShoah and watch my parents walk down the aisle with their little candle,” she said. But after her father passed away in 1998, Bronkesh began accompanying her mom to the association’s Cafe Europa gatherings, a social and support program for Holocaust survivors.
At that time, there were about 200 survivors in the Phoenix area, Bronkesh recalled. She slowly became more involved, joining PHA’s board of directors in 2008.
“The survivors were getting older and they needed the next generation to step up,” she said. Her mom, Bronia Cimmerman Bronkesh, was 87 when Sheryl joined, “and she wasn’t one of the oldest.”
One of the first things Sheryl advocated for as a board member was expanding what it means to be a Holocaust survivor.
“When I joined, there were people on the board who still spoke out that you have to be a concentration camp survivor to be a ‘real survivor,’” she said. ‘That became something I became pretty vocal about. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum defines a survivor more broadly, and that’s what I advocated.”
Growing up in Millville, New Jersey on a chicken farm, Sheryl found it hurtful that many people didn’t accept her parents, both for their survivor status — neither spent the war in a concentration camp — and their socioeconomic standing. “We were dirt poor,” Sheryl said.
Bronia spent the war years escaping the grip of the Nazis. She left city after city ahead of their arrival, and meanwhile, the Soviet Union was changing the borders of nations, too. She went from Sarny, Poland, to Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk in Ukraine, to Kirovakan, Armenia. All the while she successfully cobbled together a high school education and later tried to complete medical school.
Sheryl’s father, Sane “Sam” Bronkesh, worked as conscripted labor at a munitions factory site in Stawy until he escaped. He met up with his three brothers, who also escaped from separate labor camps, and lived in the Gulowska forest in eastern Poland with about 40 other Jews from his hometown. They spent two and a half years as partisans.
“‘Til the day he died, my father had shrapnel in his leg,” Sheryl said.
Bronia and Sam both lost many relatives to the Nazis.
In May 1945, Bronia arrived in Lublin, Poland, and stayed in a homeless shelter, where she met Sam. Promising to take care of Bronia, her sister, and mother, Sam married her in October. A week later they left Poland and arrived in New York in June 1947.
“My parents felt like second-class citizens. Especially my father, because his English was not fluent. And no one was interested in their Holocaust story that I recall,” Sheryl said. “I felt so strongly that all survivors need to be recognized and appreciated. Not just those that were in a concentration camp.”
As a PHA board member, Sheryl also helped with the creation of a group for second generation survivors, Generations After. It took three attempts to get it off the ground. It finally found success with guidance from Janice Friebaum, now vice president of the board of directors and a lifelong Holocaust researcher. Friebaum had previously launched a successful second generation (2G) group in a different city.
“Not only was it for those of us who grew up with (survivor) parents, it was the first time we started doing really broad community programming highlighting the Holocaust,” Sheryl said. The group featured internationally-known speakers, drawing audiences large enough to fill auditoriums and synagogues. And the group partnered with Scottsdale Community College for Genocide Awareness Week.
While some 2Gs grew up not knowing what their parents went through, Sheryl knew all the details. “My mother told me everything,” she said.
In 2018, Sheryl became president of the board and led the organization to change its name — dropping “Survivors” from what had been Phoenix Holocaust Survivors Association.
“I did not want the organization to die with our last survivor,” Sheryl said. Survivors are still central to the PHA’s work and mission. “But the lessons of the Holocaust go far beyond the individual survivors, and I pretty much dedicated the last three years of my life to that.”
Over the past three years, she worked alongside lawmakers to ensure Arizona’s public schools teach about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and 12th grades. She hopes it will help to correct misconceptions that students may have about World War II, such as how it started, who the perpetrators were and how many people were killed.
A 2020 national survey found that “when asked how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust, 63% of Millennials (those ages 25-40) and Gen Z (those ages 18-24) did not know 6 million Jews were murdered.” That figure climbed to 67% in Arizona. The survey, commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also found 11% of national respondents — 15% in Arizona — believe Jews caused the Holocaust.
Sheryl and the PHA spearheaded a task force to develop resources for teachers on the Holocaust and several other genocides, including in Armenia, Rwanda, Bosnia and the U.S. in regards to Native Americans.
“That’s huge,” Sheryl said. “I am so proud that we were able to involve professors from all three state universities, and from different community colleges, to survivors and other educators who worked together quickly to develop that resource. To me, that’s a major achievement.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheryl and the PHA had just launched an exhibit called “In Broad Daylight: Holocaust by Bullets,” at the Arizona Capitol Museum and at the Burton Barr Central Library. The exhibit, inspired by books written by Patrick Desbois, focused on a lesser-known history of the Holocaust, in which European Jews were not sent to concentration camps but instead executed and buried in mass graves. The exhibits were supposed to be the first in a three-month series of events and lectures sponsored by the PHA in partnership with Yahad-In Unum, an organization founded by Desbois dedicated to documenting evidence of the Holocaust in Eastern Europe. But the pandemic cut them short.
The exhibit is scheduled to resume next year in late February. Desbois will speak speak at the Memorial Union on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University on April 4.
Sheryl is touched by the impact the exhibit had while it was open. “Many thousands of kids saw it,” she said.
Judaism, too, continues to be central to her identity, and she is a member of Congregation Or Tzion.
“I’m a 2G only because I’m Jewish,” Sheryl said. “Judaism to me is my connection to my past, to my community. I keep kosher, and I think I do that because it reminds me and anyone else I’m with that I am Jewish and that Judaism is important to me.” JN