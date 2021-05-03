In a normal year, celebrating Shavuot meant gathering with fellow Jews to study Torah late into the night, maybe with some singing and late-night snacks.
This year, several of Greater Phoenix’s Reform and Conservative synagogues will still gather to study and connect — but on Zoom.
“Isn’t that just what everyone wants? All I want is just to spend more time on Zoom,” Congregation Beth Israel Associate Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin quipped, referencing the Zoom fatigue that has become a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Phoenix Board of Rabbis organized a collaborative Tikkun Le’il Shavuot Zoom program in 2020 with five area synagogues and saw potential.
“This is one of those unique times where doing something over Zoom actually enables more participation,” Mason-Barkin said.
The pandemic has spurred more collaboration, and the board’s upcoming May 16 program has 11 participating synagogues.
“There’s a growing coalescence and understanding that the more stuff we do together, the better it is for the community,” said CBi Rabbi Stephen Kahn, who is also the outgoing president of the Board of Rabbis.
Mason-Barkin, who organized the program, agreed.
“We have spent 16, 17 months consistently reinventing and recreating, and figuring out how to do things differently,” Mason-Barkin said. “By working together on something, it’s a chance for us to kind of bring all of our powers together and to offer one thing that’s really, really nice instead of all of us individually continuing to spin our wheels.”
Starting at 7 p.m. on May 16, Congregation Kehillah Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman, Temple Kol Ami Rabbi Jeremy Schneider, Temple Chai Cantor Ross Wolman and others will kick off the five-hour Zoom program with an opening ritual and discussion before transitioning to concurrent breakout learning sessions.
“I have always said that Shavuot gets a bad rap because it falls in the summer,” Schneider said. “The vast majority of Jewish holidays fall on the school calendar year and get more attention because of religious school. Since kids are already on vacation, they tend to miss the emphasis on the beauty of Shavuot. And the irony is that Shavuot celebrates Jewish learning.”
Temple Chai Rabbi Bonnie Koppell said Shavuot is “under-observed and under-appreciated.”
Shavuot is one of the three major Jewish pilgrimage holidays — right up there with Passover and Sukkot — and marks the anniversary of when the Torah was given to Moses at Mount Sinai.
Sharfman said she prefers to call it the “receiving” of the Torah, rather than the giving of the Torah, “because it’s a choice that we Jews can make every single day.”
Rabbi Herschel “Brodie” Aberson of Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley said all of the festival holidays have something special about them. And Shavuot is one of few holidays “where the point is to really just spend all night reveling in our learning and our text and our community.”
The breakout learning sessions vary from intensive text study to sessions around music. Mason-Barkin is leading a cooking class.
“I’m doing like an ‘Iron Chef’ cooking challenge at 10:30 at night,” she said. “It’s really just a way to connect differently.”
Aberson will lead a session called, “From the Red Sea to the Red Planet: Observing Judaism in orbit and beyond.”
“I’m a bit of a sci-fi geek,” he said. “The idea of considering how to practice Judaism outside of Earth, or off the planet surface, is fascinating to me. And there’s actually been a bit of work done on the subject, in part because there have been Israeli astronauts and directions about how they would observe Judaism on the space station or in the space shuttle.”
Rabbi Alicia Magal of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley will lead two sessions, including one on the Book of Ruth. “We will discuss whether our own names contain an element of our destiny,” she said.
Koppell is going to lead participants through a quiz on beliefnet.com that guesses a user’s religious affiliation, and discuss which combination of answers would lead to getting a “Jewish” result.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for Shavuot for quite a few years,” she said. “I hope that it will give people an opportunity to learn more about Judaism and about their own beliefs.”
Schneider is leading a class examining the Torah accounting of what happened at Mount Sinai. “Is the Torah report an accurate recording of history, or a legend in which some kernels of truth are hidden?” he posits.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe Rabbi Dean Shapiro is leading a session that will explore the setting of Shavuot, and the meaning of mountains in Torah and in human consciousness. “I hope people will start thinking about the importance of setting in the Torah — the symbolic value, and the emotional context it creates,” he said.
Longtime CBI member Elaine Glazer attended the first Zoom Shavuot program last year and plans to attend this year.
“Last year was so much fun,” Glazer said. “What a great way to celebrate a holiday that’s supposed to run until midnight — you didn’t even have to leave your house. After it’s done you just brush your teeth and go to bed.”
Mason-Barkin hopes people will find new ways to experience the text by “throwing ourselves out of our usual way of study,” she said.
Beth El Congregation Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin, Temple Solel Rabbi John Linder and Mason-Barkin will lead a closing ritual, including the reading of the Ten Commandments.
“The rabbis teach us that at midnight, the heavens open. And we read the Ten Commandments, and we become spiritually enlightened in that moment,” Mason-Barkin said. JN
