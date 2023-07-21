When Scottsdale resident Susan Farber traveled on a solidarity mission to Israel during Operation Protective Edge, an aerial operation launched by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in response to increasing rocket and mortar fire on Israel from the Gaza Strip during 2014, she came home with a renewed sense of purpose.
“It was life altering,” said Farber. “I came home from that trip, I ran my husband’s medical practice, and I said to him what no doctor wants to hear from their office manager, ‘I’m retiring. We’re going to hire an office manager. I found my passion. I’m going to work with JNF.’”
She and her husband, Dr. Steven Farber, a pulmonologist, are members of Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale.
Since then, Farber became very involved with Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) and has held several leadership roles, including former president of the organization’s Arizona board and the current National General Campaign co-chair.
Recently, she has been appointed as the inaugural chair of JNF’s new “Central Negev Task Force.” The southern desert region of Negev comprises 60% of Israel’s landmass but is home to just 8% of the population, so the task force is focusing on creating employment, infrastructure, housing, education, health care and other opportunities for this region to experience substantial and sustainable growth into the future.
“We are so thrilled, and honored, that Susan has accepted this leadership role,” said JNF-USA Director, Arizona, Leila Mikal. “She has been instrumental in so much of our growth in the Arizona community and our success in developing Israel’s frontiers; it was only natural that she would take the helm of this exciting new task force. We can’t wait to see what they will achieve under her leadership.”
To kick off the task force’s mandate, Farber took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Har HaNegev Search and Rescue Center. The Ramat HaNegev draws hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to its rugged terrain, which has areas that are quite remote. The volunteer-based Har HaNegev Search and Rescue Team leads an average of 80 rescues per year, including rope and water rescues.
In May, a flash flood swept through the region and volunteers were able to save 60 people; tragically, two teens lost their lives. Prior to the rescue center’s construction, volunteers kept rescue equipment in their homes and waited for an emergency assistance call on their cell phones.
“Now that they have a centralized post, people can be on call there,” said Farber. “They’ll be able to have radio frequency and be in contact with hospitals in the area and medical centers. It’s a game changer for them.”
In addition to the rescue center, the task force is raising funds for Geri Shatz Park in Yerucham and a new high-tech hub in Mitzpe Ramon.
Farber said that many young adults want to move to Tel Aviv, “where the action is,” but soon discover it’s too expensive.
“We know that the further away people live from Tel Aviv, Jerusalem or even Haifa, the less money they make. By hooking them up with the internet, they can work remotely and make more money,” said Farber. “So, we’re building a tech hub in Mitzpe Ramon. ”
Farber said that JNF works with community leaders, mayors and municipal leaders in the area, listening to them and seeing what they think they need for future growth and partnering with them on projects.
“People want to live there, and it just raises the bar on the quality of life you can bring for people in that area,” she said.
Although Farber has no plans of making aliyah because most of her family is in Arizona, she loves Israel and feels she has ownership in the Jewish state. She wants to be an example for her children and grandchildren and hopes they follow in her footsteps.
“I look at Israel as the third Temple and it’s not going to go down on my watch,” she said. “So, I’m trying to do something positive and honestly, I get so much pleasure out of what I’m doing.” JN
For more information, visit jnf.org.