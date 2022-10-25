Arizona native Mike Wachs is hoping to become mayor of his new city, Pacific Grove, California — in part because it reminds him of his childhood in Scottsdale.
“Some of my favorite parts of growing up in Scottsdale was the freedom to roam — we were very independent because we felt safe,” he told Jewish News, via email. “That’s true of Pacific Grove, too.”
Wachs moved to Houston in 2012 for his girlfriend, Stephanie, who eventually became his wife. The two met at a Matzoball (a Jewish singles’ event held across several U.S. cities) in 2011. Well, sort of. She had actually messaged him on OkCupid after noticing he had looked at her profile. The Matzoball was more of a first date.
After several years in Texas, the couple packed their two kids, Iris and Harry, into a big, rented RV and moved to Pacific Grove, a city near Monterey Bay. The family belongs to Congregation Beth Israel in Carmel Valley. Mike works as an art director and manager for a nonprofit that does tech-related job training for students and young adults who historically come from disadvantaged neighborhoods and backgrounds.
Ruth Wachs, Mike’s mom, lives in Scottsdale and is a regular at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center. Luckily, American Airlines has direct flights from Phoenix to Monterey, which is less than three miles from Pacific Grove, making it an easy trip.
Just like Scottsdale, she said, “Pacific Grove is a ‘tourist gem’ and boasts a vibrant walkable downtown like Old Scottsdale.”
Both places have beautiful scenery — “Scottsdale has desert vistas and Pacific Grove hugs the gorgeous Pacific Ocean.”
Mike said the family’s “lives are full of kids and dogs and work and never-ending house repairs.” Now that Pacific Grove is their home and “where I’ll grow old,” he wants to be its mayor and work together with residents to make it “even more incredible.”
Wachs took time out of campaigning to talk about Pacific Grove, his platform and what he misses about Arizona.
Why do you like Pacific Grove so much that you hope never to leave?
Picking the Monterey Bay area was 98% random. We were looking for an Airbnb during the first summer of COVID because you can’t go outside in Houston during the summer and the distance and “length of vacation” grew longer and longer over the course of a night until we found a house that looked amazing to buy.
One of my favorite parts of growing up in Scottsdale was the freedom to roam. I remember riding my bike across busy streets and across town via the greenbelt in second grade — by myself or with friends. By middle school, my friends and I would take the bus to Tempe to go record shopping. We were very independent — partially because we felt safe.
That’s true of Pacific Grove, too. It’s quite small (15,000 people), so friends of my daughter, who is in the third grade, are always going in or out or she’s headed over to her friends.
We don’t worry much.
Do you stay connected with friends in Arizona beyond your family?
I have a pretty tight or small — depending on how you look at it — social circle, so two of my best friends from childhood still live there or moved back within the past few years. I love Arizona. And I always get most disappointed and sad with the politics of Arizona because, in a way, that still feels the most personal.
Also, almost every day, our text thread talks about the various triumphs, trials and tribulations of the Suns.
What made you decide to run for office?
Stephanie and I (and our kids) instantly fell in love with it here and quickly knew we wouldn’t be moving again: This is where my wife and I will get old and where they’ll spend the majority of their youth.
The city is idyllic in so many ways, I don’t think some of the issues that impact people are always met with the most urgency. So, as a father, I want to try and ensure that their childhood will be the best it can be right now and that the city has a bright future for decades to come.
What are the major planks of your campaign platform?
More housing/affordable housing; an expanded recreation department that includes no-cost programming for everyone from kids to adults; more bike lane striping and the possibility of a bike share program; resources, tools and support for local businesses to succeed in a new and uncertain economy; pre-approved greywater recycling plans for homes; and bringing a food and wine festival to Pacific Grove.
Does being Jewish factor into your campaign or politics?
I think the quality of Judaism that most influences me — and my campaign — is a call for tikkun olam.
Have you been watching Arizona races?
Honestly, no, not really — my own little race takes up a lot of time!
I watched the viral clip of the Republican candidates talking about some very “interesting” things and then screamed into a pillow. And about every 48 hours, I get a depressing text from Mark Kelly (whom I support) and then also scream into a pillow.
Have you been following the discussion of antisemitism in the campaigns?
I have not. As a rule, I’m never for antisemitism.
Is there anything you would like to say to your hometown?
I love Phoenix, Scottsdale and Arizona as a whole with all my heart. I hope voters there can move beyond scare tactics and scarcity mindset and realize the beauty in the state doesn’t begin and end with the landscape — it includes all the people and all they have to offer. JN
For more information, visit votemikeformayor.com.