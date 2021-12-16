Alexis Grossman is bringing her career full circle this Sunday when she performs as the headliner comedian at Tempe Improv. It was the first place she performed standup publicly when she was just starting out.
“It’s a fun little circle for me,” she told Jewish News.
Grossman’s comedy is centered around being a single woman in her 20s, especially given all that’s happening in this moment in history, she said. And she’s candid about her personal life. Many of her humorous anecdotes are about “going on dates and the characters I meet.”
She joked that when it comes to dating, she lacks a moral compass. “I make poor decisions,” she admitted. She even likes to tell a story of flying across the country to meet a guy she’d never met in person. “It went just as you’d expect,” she laughed.
The good thing about bad dating experiences is that it all becomes fodder for her act.
Grossman, who now lives in Los Angeles, is originally from Scottsdale. She graduated from Chaparral High School in 2012. Her family belonged to Temple Chai, and that’s where she and her twin brother were b’nai mitzvahed. She said sharing that experience was the best thing that could have happened.
“I didn’t have to do the full thing by myself, which made it a little easier,” she said. “People should always team up with someone so they have half the work and half the cost — everything at once!”
She also attended Hebrew school at Temple Chai and participated in BBYO. She even taught religious preschool at Martin Pear Jewish Community Center. Even though she’s not a member of a synagogue in Los Angeles now, she celebrates the High Holidays and assumes she’ll become more religious again when she’s married and raising children.
Currently, she said, she’s dating Jewish guys, and she thinks of it as “starting small but working my way up” in terms of embracing her Judaism once again. JN
Alexis Grossman will perform on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Tempe Improv located at 930 E University Dr, in Tempe. There are no COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, go to tempeimprov.com.