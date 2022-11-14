Joining their counterparts across the globe, more than 200 women and girls gathered in Scottsdale to make challah at the Great AZ Challah Bake on Nov. 10 at Menachem Mendel Academy. The event preceded the “One Shabbat Together” weekend on Nov. 11-12, presented by the Shabbat Project.
“I am so grateful to the nearly 40 volunteers and 20 partnering groups who worked hard to arrange this year’s community-wide Shabbat Project challah and Zumba bake,” said Robin Meyerson, founder and director of Project Inspire Arizona and chair of the Shabbat Project Arizona. “The energy in the room was electrifying as the women and girls made their challah dough and then rocked out to Zumba!”
The Shabbat Project, led by South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein, is an international, grassroots movement that unites Jews from all walks of life and all levels of observance to keep one Shabbat, celebrated in a spirit of global Jewish unity.
This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Shabbat Project and more than one million people worldwide in 97 countries and 1,416 cities participated in the Shabbat weekend. Goldstein shared a video message at the event where he said: “Uniting world Jews back to the basics — a chance to reenergize, reconnect and come together. May this Shabbat be a force of unity and strength for the Jewish community.”
This was the first time the challah bake was held at Menachem Mendel Academy, which serves children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
Chaya Ben-Shabbat, co-founder and CEO of the school, shared a bit of its history.
“This 5-acre campus was once a conservative Jewish synagogue, sold to a church, then it was a charter school that went bankrupt — and we were able to buy it and bring the campus back to the Jewish community.”
Ben-Shabbat then introduced author Judy Laufer, whose Little Egg Publishing company was a corporate sponsor of the event. Laufer presented copies of her children’s book, “Simply Sharing Shabbat,” to preschool teachers from Emunah Montessori Academy, Aleph Bet Preschool and Kindergarten and the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center’s Early Childhood Center.
“I was honored to have been asked to participate and recognize the very important contribution of Jewish preschools in our community,” said Laufer. “These dynamic, creative professionals often provide the first introduction to Jewish traditions for both Jewish and interfaith families.”
Local home chef Jordan Urnovitz, who appeared on “Guys’ Grocery Games” in January, did a cooking demonstration where he prepared two dip recipes. Samples were available on the tables for tasting.
Each attendee received a bag with enough pre-measured ingredients to make two challahs to take home and bake for Shabbat.
Rebbitzin Tziporah Gelman, founder of the all-female fitness boutique studio Frumba Chicago in Skokie, Ill., was the guest host for the event. She instructed everyone on the steps to mix the dough and, while it was rising, led everyone in a “Frumba” class.
The name “Frumba’’ combines the dance-based exercise Zumba with frum, the Yiddish word for observant. Gelman coined the term and is a Zumba instructor certified through the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). Since Zumba is often taught using hip-hop music, the Frumba classes Gelman teaches use music with less explicit lyrics.
Before the women left with their prepared challah dough, they were also encouraged to take on a 12-week Shabbat challenge.
Earlier in the evening, Ilanit Pony-Levitin told the group to “pick a mitzvah for 12 weeks like lighting candles or saying Kaddish.” Pony-Levitin shared that her mitzvah was giving up doing laundry on Shabbat and although she said it was challenging at first, she’s happy to have stuck with it and it’s been over a year since she did any laundry on Shabbat.
“I am excited about the nearly 65 women who signed up to take on new mitzvot for the 12-week Shabbat challenge!” said Meyerson. “It was great to bring so much holiness to Menachem Mendel Academy’s campus.” JN
For more information, visit projectinspireaz.com.