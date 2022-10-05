On Friday, Aug. 26, Sam Baker turned 100 years old with a special Shabbat celebration and dinner at Congregation Beth Israel with friends and family. “I’ve got so many friends there,” said Baker. “I was raised as a little Jewish boy in Mississippi. At the time I was growing up, we had the largest Jewish congregation in Mississippi.”
His hometown of Clarksdale, Miss. was home to a thriving Jewish community. The first Jewish person in Clarksdale, Baker said, was a Jewish tailor in the 1880s who opened a store and sent for friends and family, including Baker’s uncle. Baker’s family home was only a few blocks from the community’s synagogue. His father owned a large cotton farm and his mother ran a store that carried supplies for the local farmers.
Baker served in the South Pacific during World War II and afterward joined the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey, now part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, stationed at Cape Canaveral. He had to travel once a month to inspect tracking devices.
His wife, Janet, would read stories to their children, Sally and Michael, while he was away, but when he returned, they wouldn’t accept a book at bedtime — he had to tell them a story from his imagination.
One of their favorites came from a true story based on Baker’s childhood.
The family also grew cucumbers and dill plants to make dill pickles. As a boy, Baker recalls seeing large caterpillars (he would call them worms) on the dill plants. He would collect them in a shoebox and wait for them to emerge as “beautiful black swallow-tail butterflies.”
The children knew the story so well that they would correct their father if he missed a part. When his granddaughter was born, his son told him it was time to write the story down.
“So, I did, and it laid in my desk for a number of years,” said Baker. “Finally, both children said, ‘It’s time to publish a book.’ I got an illustrator friend of Sally’s, Ann Hess, and we published it.”
So, at 95, Baker wrote his first children’s book, “The Silly Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm,” based on his children’s favorite story.
That was in 2018. In 2020, Baker’s daughter, Sally Simon, started a crowd-funding campaign via Canva to help Sam launch his second book, “Oscar the Mouse,” at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign was a success, and Baker reached his $4,000 goal. In September 2020, “Oscar the Mouse” was released.
The inspiration for this book was based on a pet rat that someone gave Sam when he was a child, but since “rats have a bad name,” he decided to change Oscar from a rat to a mouse. “My mother wouldn’t let me keep the rat in the house, so I had to build a cage outside. I took her to school one day and she poked her head out and somebody saw. That was the end of that.”
Baker admits his whole aim in writing children’s books is to foster the need for imagination and get children reading. “If I could get one person to learn to read, I would succeed,” he said. “Children who can read will succeed. Reading is a foundation for all other learning.”
Baker is getting ready to release his third children’s book, “Oscar Goes to the Vet.” “He has EBS — you probably had it when you were a kid. I don’t know the professional name, but EBS stands for ‘eyes bigger than his stomach.’” joked Baker. “Well, you know, sometimes the food is so good, you eat more than you should.”
The themes in Baker’s books — kindness, inclusivity, acceptance and the desire to bring peace — were concepts he learned from his parents, and they guided his actions his entire life.
“Everybody needs some joy in life, but, you know, if we could just replace half the hate with love — wouldn’t this world be a wonderful place?” said Baker.
In addition to writing, Baker is active in his senior living community, the Vi at Silverstone in Scottsdale, where he moved eight years ago, not long after Janet passed away. He also threw himself a party at the Vi to celebrate his birthday.
Baker used to play bridge but decided to quit. He had a friend that told him, “You play a beautiful game, but your bidding is so horrible, I could shoot you.” Baker said that he was thankful the community didn’t allow firearms and that “friendship is stronger than bridge, so I don’t play anymore.”
He also spends an hour every day at the gym. He has a personal trainer and does a combination of stretching, weightlifting and spending time on various exercise machines.
“It helps me sleep and you use it or lose it,” said Baker. “I have a pacemaker. I had my second and third one and they told me I’ll need another one in 20 months.
“I had a party at 95, now 100 and God-willing, I’ll have another one at 105.” JN
For more information, visit sambakerbooks.com.