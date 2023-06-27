This month, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced that Scottsdale couple Orit and Adam Kwasman would lead its Arizona chapter. The RJC has had a presence in the state for the last two decades but is now increasing its role ahead of the 2024 election season, given that Arizona “is one of the last true remaining ‘purple’ battleground states,” according to the press release accompanying the announcement.
The RJC’s mission is to be a bridge of understanding between the Republican party and the Jewish community and to build “a strong, effective, and respected Jewish Republican voice in Washington and across the country,” according to its website.
The Kwasmans have been actively involved in politics for a combined total of 30 years. Adam is a lawyer and in 2012, he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives, where he served as vice-chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. In 2022, he created Jewish Voices For Kari Lake to ramp up Jewish support for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. Orit is a political writer and commentator, who has provided election and political analysis for CNN’s “Newsroom,” as well as other outlets, and the former development director at the Faith & Freedom Coalition, an organization that educates and mobilizes people of faith for civic action.
Adam and Orit have three children and live in Scottsdale, where they are members and volunteers of Congregation Beth Tefillah and the Chabad of Phoenix.
The couple told Jewish News via email that their first priority in leading the state’s RJC chapter “is making sure Arizona is a great place for us to raise our family — that means doing our part to make sure Arizona has leaders who are empowering communities to have great schools and fixing the regulatory and tax structure to allow businesses to thrive.”
They will focus on fundraising and building a “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) network in the Jewish community.
“Adam’s background as a candidate and elected official combined with my background as a fundraiser and campaign volunteer give us unique insight into how this works best,” said Orit.
RJC CEO Matt Brooks hopes that the Kwasmans will be able to duplicate the organization’s advocacy efforts in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“We are very excited that Orit and Adam have agreed to take on this new leadership role in Arizona. Arizona is a key state for Republicans and the Jewish community today and we look forward to chalking up successes there in the years ahead,” Brooks said.
"The RJC will stand up for the issues that Arizonans care about, and that's providing a safe, prosperous environment to live, work and raise a family," said Orit.
The Kwasmans actually first met at the RJC’s annual meeting in Las Vegas several years ago. In their wedding highlight video, Adam recounts how he set aside 15 minutes for Orit when she later came to Tucson on a fundraising trip. He was then running for office and had only limited time to talk.
“I gave her 15 minutes for a networking coffee. Fifteen minutes turned into two hours and both of us were like, ‘Oh! Well, that’s who I’m supposed to marry!’” he said. “Anybody who is a Republican Jew under the age of 80 — first of all, that’s amazing to begin with — but then around my age and single and beautiful and brilliant … there’s not a lot of us.”
“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole plays in the background of the video and Adam speaks over images of the couple talking, laughing, holding hands and sharing tender moments on their wedding day.
“There was no doubt immediately that that’s who I’m supposed to spend the rest of my life with. It was so easy. It was great. God is hilarious,” he said. They celebrated their eighth anniversary at the end of June.
The couple are enthusiastic about their new leadership role at the RJC heading into the 2024 election cycle and said, “There’s a renewed sense of urgency to change the leadership of the state to better reflect its values and priorities and promote a strong future.” JN
