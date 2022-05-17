During a trip to Israel, Theresa “T” Lungwitz saw firsthand the selflessness and love the staff gives to residents of an Israeli village for people with disabilities who need 24/7 care.
The Arizona businesswoman wanted to do her part, so she stepped up to lead the International Board of Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). In the role of president, she hopes to foster further growth for ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran (ADI Negev), an expansive rehabilitative village in southern Israel under JNF-USA auspices.
ADI Negev offers everything from a hospital to a petting zoo and aquatic center and serves individuals from all backgrounds and levels of need. The expanding complex, including a new 74-bed rehabilitation hospital, has created more local opportunities in a historically underserved region.
“People in the area used to have to drive up to two hours to get rehabilitation,” Lungwitz said. “So now people in the surrounding towns can have someplace to go.”
Lungwitz, 70, started as a labor and delivery nurse and became the owner and CEO of Thema Health Services. She recently sold her home health and hospice company with 300 employees and seven offices throughout Arizona.
Lungwitz is also the owner of Royal T Arabian, an Arabian horse breeding ranch located in Cave Creek.
With Lungwitz’s business and healthcare background and her financial support, “she speaks the ‘language’ of rehabilitation,” said Itzik Becher, executive director for major gifts for JNF-USA’s Desert States & The Southwest. “She knows the needs and can help them beyond their immediate accomplishment of building the rehabilitation hospital. There are very few people who can combine healthcare knowledge, philanthropic involvement and dedication.”
Lungwitz is moved by the volunteer support for ADI Negev. “It’s so heartwarming to see the different people, volunteers from all over the world, who come and help with the residents,” said Lungwitz, who recently returned from a five-week trip to Israel. “That’s one of the main reasons that I want to help because they just give and give and give, then somehow they find a way to give more.”
Lungwitz wants to raise the world’s standards for how people with disabilities are cared for. “I would like the world to realize that we can treat the disabled with both professionalism and dignity. ADI Negev sets the bar high. Both the professional medical care and the love with which personnel there operate is unprecedented.”
“Too often,” she continued, “the disabled live on the edge of society. In this case, they are central to the community and are advancing the building of homes, expanding world-class research and contributing to the growth of the area. It shifts the focus to the positive.”
Lungwitz believes that ADI Negev is an “amazing opportunity to help the people of Israel and the land of Israel. It’s helping the people who are less fortunate and I’m excited to do it.”
A new rehabilitation hospital recently opened in an area in the Negev that had no opportunities for neurological care until now. “They are going to do research and see if we can’t find some ways to develop better treatments for people who have these neurological problems,” Lungwitz said.
Lungwitz came to Arizona 35 years ago from Virginia and now lives in Scottsdale. She started her business offering in-home health care but expanded to hospice when she observed that families didn’t want to be transferred to another company to provide end-of-life care. “It’s changed my whole life, how I see people and how they interact with the elderly and children. It’s all the same. It’s all humanity.”
Lungwitz’s first trip to Israel was only seven years ago on JNF-USA’s president’s mission. Since then, she has become a passionate advocate. “The trip to Israel was life changing and the word ‘purpose’ took on a whole new meaning.”
She is a member of JNF-USA’s World Chairman’s Council, Sapphire Society, King Solomon Society and has sat on the Desert States board of directors serving as chairperson of the major gifts committee. She initiated and created The Theresa Lungwitz Supportive Care Center in Israel. Launched in 2018, the center created a training program supporting families experiencing trauma.
The board’s next step is leading the planning for the new hospital, attracting new programs and more funding. “Doctors are coming from all over the world. We’re looking for leading treatments,” Lungwitz said.
She is excited by the opportunity to serve as board president. “It’s a big, big, big shoe to fill and I hope I’m up to the task. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as a board to help the hospital.” JN
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.