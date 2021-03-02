Say cheese! Purim Parade 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Martin Pear Jewish Community Center's Allan J. Flader Purim Parade on Feb. 21 brings out some imaginative costumes. Photo by Liz Jorgensen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Strike a pose! Taking time to strike a pose at the Allan J. Flader Purim Parade at Martin Pear JCC on Feb. 21. Photo by Megan Montgomery Princess costumes and more! Some at Martin Pear JCC's Allan J. Flader's Purim Parade showed off tiaras, while some wore costumes that covered them from head to toe. Photo by Amanda Watsky Where's your Jewish News? Dinosaurs bring the Jewish News to the Allan J. Flader Purim Parade at Martin Pear JCC on Feb. 21. Photo by Demi Solomon Death by grogger Hebrew High students brought a new level of high jinks to their Purim celebration by creating a murder mystery game. Photo by Rabbi Aviva Funke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Search Featured Jobs View all Jobs Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Featured Events Mar 3 Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival Wed, Mar 3, 2021 Mar 7 Israeli Film Series: "Sabena Hijacking: My Version" Sun, Mar 7, 2021 Mar 4 Who and What Should I Fear: Early Rabbinic Views Thu, Mar 4, 2021
