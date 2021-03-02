Say cheese

Martin Pear Jewish Community Center's Allan J. Flader Purim Parade on Feb. 21 brings out some imaginative costumes.

 Photo by Liz Jorgensen

Strike a pose!

Strike a pose

Taking time to strike a pose at the Allan J. Flader Purim Parade at Martin Pear JCC on Feb. 21. 

Princess costumes and more!

princess

Some at Martin Pear JCC's Allan J. Flader's Purim Parade showed off tiaras, while some wore costumes that covered them from head to toe.

Where's your Jewish News?

Jewish News

Dinosaurs bring the Jewish News to the Allan J. Flader Purim Parade at Martin Pear JCC on Feb. 21.

Death by grogger

Grogger

Hebrew High students brought a new level of high jinks to their Purim celebration by creating a murder mystery game.

