Antisemitic vandalism in Arizona remained worryingly high last year, with 53 reported antisemitic incidents across the state, nearly double the amount from 2018, 2019 and 2020 and roughly the same as 2021. That number comes from the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) annual audit of antisemitic incidents across the nation, which was released last month.
Oren Segal, vice president of ADL’s Center on Extremism, came to town soon after the report’s release and spoke about the methods his team uses to counter extremism and protect the community. Segal pointed to high-tech tools and key relationships with law enforcement and other agencies that he and his colleagues utilize daily to suss out and combat dangerous players.
But for anyone in Arizona unlucky enough to encounter antisemitism, it isn’t necessary to have Segal on speed dial. As he pointed out, there is one very important and very local resource for Arizonans: Sarah Kader.
In late October, Kader became ADL Arizona’s community manager — the person on the ground who can bring the agency’s resources to those who need them. After not having a local ADL presence for some time, Kader initially spent her time introducing herself and her role to Jewish, interfaith and minority advocacy organizations, Jewish individuals and local law enforcement.
“It’s important that they know I’m here to respond to antisemitic incidents, which unfortunately we get reports of regularly and in a wide variety of manifestations,” Kader told Jewish News.
Every week, she receives reports of incidents, many of which involve extremist groups leaving flyers with antisemitic and racist rhetoric on cars and houses throughout neighborhoods. To see such a thing on one’s car or front porch can be very disconcerting, especially for a Jewish person, who has no way of knowing if they’ve been targeted personally, she said.
Most of the time Kader’s able to reassure people that they were not targeted, but that’s cold comfort in a time of increased vigilism on the part of Jews and other minority groups. Her first day on the job her friend called to tell her he had a hate-filled flyer on his doorstep in Tempe, where she also lives.
She demurs when asked the name of the extremist groups behind such behavior; they seek out attention from the media and she doesn’t want to feed the beast, so to speak.
A lot of what’s reported to Kader doesn’t lead to newspaper headlines, which is a deliberate choice. Working in tandem with law enforcement and the affected individual, synagogue or organization, her office may decide an incident shouldn’t be made public for a variety of reasons — such as a lack of clear-cut motivation and evidence. Still, keeping communication with all parties open helps build the trust that is so pivotal for her work.
“Even when it’s not public, the good thing is that ADL tracks all of it so we can aggregate the data and report it annually, to know generally what kinds of trends we’re seeing,” she said.
And there’s a lot she can do to reassure someone who’s had a brush with one of these groups. She shares ADL’s research and knowledge about the offending group and explains how her agency assesses the risk; perhaps even more importantly, she offers a personal connection. Being able to talk in person to someone who fully understands what’s happened and works to protect the community from these groups is very helpful to anyone feeling apprehensive, she said.
Playing that role for people and the community is stressful, but Kader took the job knowing what she was getting into. She grew up in Tempe and, aside from her years as an undergraduate at University of Arizona in Tucson and in law school at Syracuse University, she’s mostly lived in Tempe and knows the landscape, good and bad. She even was somewhat familiar with ADL years before this job, having interned for a summer at its legislative office in Washington, D.C. at the suggestion of her parents, David and Patricia Kader, who also have deep roots in Tempe’s Jewish community.
For a decade, Kader was an attorney advocating for the rights of marginalized people, first at Community Legal Services and the Arizona Justice Project, then at the Arizona Center for Disability Law. She served on the board of Gesher Disability Resources and is a member of Temple Emanuel of Tempe. Her husband, Ross Kader, is a public defender for Maricopa County.
Though she’s a mother of three young children, the youngest of whom is nearing his first birthday, she was intrigued when she heard about the job.
“It really combined a lot of my interests, expertise and experience with advocacy in the Jewish community. And I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool opportunity,’” she said.
The pressure that came with the job didn’t dissuade her — she likes a challenge, she laughed. “They say if you need something done, give it to a busy mom.”
Besides responding to antisemitic and racist incidents, she also works on policy goals with the state legislature, helped to restart ADL’s Young Leaders Program and increased the visibility of other programs such as No Place For Hate, which works with educators and students across the country to promote respectful, inclusive and equitable school environments.
In February, after an act of vandalism of a Holocaust project at Desert Canyon Middle School in Scottsdale, the school district released a statement to the press that the school participated in No Place For Hate. That turned out not to be entirely accurate. The program had lapsed, but Kader said she was in contact with the school to get it back on track.
“We know education is a major part of the answer to these incidents,” Kader said.
At times it seems education can’t get through fast enough, especially when famous and powerful people are determined to distract and misinform a gullible public.
In early October, before Kader officially started her job, Kanye West, who goes by Ye, made a string of comments reflecting a range of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Instagram and Twitter. Not long after, an antisemitic hate group hung a banner over a busy Los Angeles freeway saying “Kanye is right about the Jews” and words to that affect were printed on flyers spread across Arizona State University’s campus in Tempe.
“People ask why we should care about what Kanye West thinks and that’s fine if he’s not relevant to your life. But a lot of other people care — at least 30 million people who follow him on Twitter. They see what he says and that’s how it spreads and becomes part of the cultural zeitgeist, gets repeated and becomes a problem,” she said.
Kader is also well aware that Jews aren’t the only victims of hate, which is why ADL partners with many other organizations representing a plethora of minority groups. Kader and her colleagues are big believers that there is strength in coming together.
“These extremist groups aren’t just going after Jews, they’re going after Black and Asian people, LGBTQ people and others. Most people understand that when you fight one ‘ism,’ you need to fight all the ‘isms,’” she said.
To that end she offers ADL resources and support to many groups under attack, pointing to ADL’s mission statement: “To stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all.”
In his talk, Segal also outlined why ADL takes this seriously. He pointed to the relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community and said people sometimes ask him, “What does this have to do with the Jews?”
His answer was direct: “Because the same people who are targeting the LGBTQ community are blaming the Jews for creating the LGBTQ community. Bigots use age-old antisemitic tropes and combine them with hatred of other minority groups. As Jews, and as human beings, we don’t have the luxury to ignore this.”
Kader brings not only years of professional experience fighting for marginalized peoples’ rights, she also brings her family’s personal history. She is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and thus “doesn’t have to connect the dots for anyone why this work is important,” she said.
Meanwhile, antisemitism, racism and “all the ‘isms’” continue to threaten the community, so what she really wants people in Arizona to know is: “I’m here to listen, to help, to offer resources and I will be responsive. The Jewish community is not alone.” JN
For more information, visit arizona.adl.org. To report an incident, visit adl.org/report-incident.