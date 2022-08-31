Richard Kasper has been named CEO of The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP). Kasper was serving as interim CEO since March 2021 when the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix integrated.
Previously, Kasper served as the president/CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation (JCF), a position he held since 2013.
“The board has relied on Rich’s leadership and guidance throughout the years in his role with the Foundation and most recently as our interim CEO of the newly formed organization,” said Bob Silver, CJP board chair. “As CEO of the CJP, he understands the interests of our community and will continue to provide opportunities for the community to support the projects and programs they care about most.” “The CJP will honor our roots as we recognize the significant and valuable contributions that have been made in our community throughout the years,” said Kasper. “We will continue to focus on supporting community needs, being dedicated to service and enriching Jewish lives in our community through the many programs and initiatives that touch the lives of thousands of individuals every year.”
More detailed coverage will be in the Sept. 9 print and digital issues of Jewish News. View the entire press release.
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.