When founded in 2019, the then-named Joint Institute for Global Food, Water and Energy Security in Israel represented a partnership between the University of Arizona — which has a wealth of arid agriculture and water research — Jewish National Fund-USA and experts in the Arava Valley in Israel.
“If you have enough water, then the other things come. If you don’t, then it’s hard to imagine life on earth. There are some very talented, experienced scientists on both sides, at the University of Arizona and in the Arava, so who am I to tell them what to do?” said Mike Kasser, explaining why he and his wife, Beth, helped to found and fund the institute that is now adopting their name.
To honor and recognize their commitment to the founding and funding of the institute, the research collaboration will now be known as the Kasser Joint Institute for Food, Water and Energy Security; after the couple’s cumulative donations to the institute reached $1 million.
Kasser is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has a doctorate in engineering from the University of Grenoble in France and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He and his wife travel widely, speak many languages and have strong interests in science, arts and culture. The couple met at the Yonkers marathon in New York and have since run dozens of marathons and done multiple Ironman Triathlons in Hawaii.
One of their most significant initiatives — logistically and financially contributing to the Joint Institute for Global Food, Water and Energy Security over several years — is another passion.
On a trip to Israel with Russel Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, the Kassers visited the Arava Valley, one of the country’s most significant agricultural regions. Robinson shared his goal of connecting the region with a university in the United States and the Arizona residents suggested their state institution.
“I got Russell together with my good friend Joaquin Ruiz at the University of Arizona, the former Dean of the College of Science and knew we would have a good partner to study water issues,” Kasser said. As the vice president of Global Environmental Futures at UA and director of Biosphere 2, which houses the world’s largest laboratory experiment in earth sciences, Ruiz was essential in bringing the project to life.
Arizona, especially the southern part of the state, is arid like the Arava Valley, which only averages four millimeters of precipitation each year. As the population grows, Israel struggles to regulate water usage in the Arava Valley, which is on the border with Jordan.
“The re-naming of the institute represents the continuation of an innovative project and reflects the trust and confidence our donors have in this project. We hope that with the re-naming, more donors will learn about the Kasser Joint Institute and will choose to become active partners of this unique endeavor,” said Tania Pons Allon, director of the institute.
Water shortages have many effects, including energy and food insecurity. The Kasser Joint Institute uses a multi-disciplinary approach to solve problems by operating working committees with representatives from the University of Arizona, Arava region and local farmers. In the three years since its founding, the institute has focused on two large-scale research projects that will eventually be implemented in target communities.
The first project is an agrivoltaic off-grid system where crops are grown underneath solar panels. In this system, the sun is used twice: for food production and to generate energy. “The energy produced in these systems can provide electricity for water treatment, pumping, cooler storage and any other solution the local community will need,” Pons Allon added.
The second project is an aquaponic system where fish are grown in tanks and then the water from the tanks is used to irrigate hydroponically grown crops. This system is entirely off-grid with the use of solar panels and could be used to feed a family and provide income.
These research projects can be used to solve problems in the Arava Valley and other areas with similar climates, like regions in Mexico and Africa. These discoveries will be used to develop solutions, training and education.
The Kassers are excited to develop partnerships and funding for the institute that now bears their name for an important reason: the world needs immediate solutions to water resource concerns.
Though the Kasser Joint Institute is still in its nascence, the couple is already seeing the results of their philanthropy as solutions are discovered and shared with other arid or developing areas. “It’s turning out as well or better than I expected,” said Kasser. “Sometimes things work, sometimes they don’t, but this is working.” At the same time, the Kassers know the institute and its climate research needs all the support it can get -— and soon. As he added, “There’s a lot of work to be done. This is not going to happen soon, this is going to keep going, and I hope that other people will be part of this work and build it up. For all our sake.” JN
Bea Carter is a freelance writer living in Washington State.