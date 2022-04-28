On May 1 at noon (Arizona time), there will be a virtual tribute to Gerda Weissmann Klein through the organization she co-founded, Citizenship Counts (citizenshipcounts.org). The Klein family has also created a virtual tribute memorial on the website inviting the public to share thoughts, memories and photos about Weissmann Klein. After the entries are collected, the family intends to turn these messages and tributes into a book.
Weissmann Klein died April 3 in Scottsdale, where she lived since 1985. She and her husband, Kurt Klein, moved to Arizona after he retired.
She was born May 8, 1924, to Helene and Julius Weissmann in Bielsko, Poland. Weissmann Klein was a teenager when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939 and soon after, her brother, Arthur, was taken away on a transport. In April 1942, Gerda and her parents were ordered into the Bielsko ghetto. Two months later, Gerda, her mother and father were separated. Her parents were transported to Auschwitz and she never saw them or her brother again.
Weissmann Klein was sent to perform forced labor as part of the Gross-Rosen camp system. She completed a 350-mile death march before being liberated by American soldiers, including her future husband, Army Lt. Kurt Klein. When she and other survivors were found on May 7, 1945 (on the eve of her 21st birthday) in Volary, Czechoslovakia, she weighed 68 pounds and her hair was prematurely gray.
Gerda and Kurt married in Paris on June 18, 1946, and started a new life in Buffalo, N.Y., where they raised their three children, Vivian, Leslie and James.
Weissmann Klein became an author, public speaker, humanitarian and the subject of an Emmy- and Oscar-winning film, “One Survivor Remembers.”
In 2011, Weissmann Klein received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. On April 9, 2022, Obama posted this message on Twitter: “Gerda Weissmann Klein was an author, a historian, and an inspiration to so many around the world. As a Holocaust survivor, she shared her story to remind us of the power of hope and the extent of our strength. Michelle and I send our love to her family.”
Weissmann Klein and her granddaughter, Alysa Cooper, co-founded Citizenship Counts in 2008 after Weissmann Klein was asked to speak at a naturalization ceremony in front of 800 students at Three Rivers Middle School in Ohio.
Cooper said that during that speech, her grandmother told the students — and the more than 80 people from 50 countries that were about to become U.S. citizens — she didn’t speak a word of English when arriving in this country. All she wanted to be was a mother, an author and a member of the community, and all those opportunities were afforded to her because of coming to the United States.
“Her formal education ended in eighth grade and her dreams came true tenfold,” said Cooper. “She was able to inspire not only the naturalized citizens but all the students there, too. And she just was so taken by that event and said, ‘I think students across the country need to have the same opportunity.’ So hence we got to work and started Citizenship Counts.”
Cooper said that whenever her grandmother was asked what her favorite event was — and Weissmann Klein traveled and spoke at events all over the world — she always said it was that naturalization ceremony.
Before they created Citizenship Counts, a nonprofit organization that educates middle and high school students on the tenets of citizenship, Cooper managed her grandmother’s speaking engagements, writing projects and fan mail — which she received several hundred pieces of a month.
That fan mail contained letters from students and teachers, but most of it was from individuals who were depressed or suicidal, sharing stories of heartbreak and family tragedy. “Whatever hardship someone was going through, her message was, ‘never make a permanent solution to a temporary problem,’” said Cooper. “She never diminished what people were going through. Obviously, she faced unspeakable horrors for so many years and always talked about the will to live.”
Cooper explained that her grandmother’s story never changed but how Weissmann Klein adapted it to each audience did, whether she was presenting to a group of high school students, corporations or Jewish organizations. “She always had this magical way of weaving her words and being able to speak to her audience,” said Cooper.
And despite all the pain and loss that Weissmann Klein endured when she was younger, Cooper said that by far the greatest loss was when her grandfather died on April 19, 2002.
“After the war, she had nothing. He was her world. He was her everything,” said Cooper. “After he passed away, she gave up public speaking and was very sad and depressed for a long time. My grandfather, blessed memory, used to always say, ‘Pain shouldn’t be wasted; it should be shared.’”
That philosophy led the Kleins to Colorado in 1999, after the tragedy at Columbine High School. “My grandparents went there and were able to help comfort the students, parents and members of the community,” remembers Cooper.
Over the years, the Kleins kept in touch with many of the students, becoming friends and even attending their weddings. The school’s former principal, Frank DeAngelis, became a close family friend and was one of the first phone calls that Cooper made after her grandmother died.
Cooper acknowledged the obligation to continue to share her grandmother’s story so that she won’t be forgotten. “She always talked about speaking on behalf of the millions whose voices were silenced. When she shared her story, she would talk about survival being an incredible privilege; she had a deep obligation to share her story,” said Cooper. “We’re very fortunate we have her book; we have the HBO documentary. Her story is featured at the Holocaust Museum and she and my grandfather were videotaped with the Shoah Foundation for future generations.”
Weissmann Klein was one of the younger survivors and Cooper admitted that there’s a time in the not-too-distant future when we won’t have first-hand accounts.
“To me, she always was invincible and it’s like she’s cheated death so many times that I was naïve in thinking that it wouldn’t come for her,” said Cooper. “It was a peaceful ending, she didn’t suffer — for that, we are incredibly grateful.” JN