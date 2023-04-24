The week of April 17-21, the 11th annual Rosenbluth Family Charitable Foundation Genocide Awareness Week (GAW) brought together genocide scholars and survivors, as well as artists and activists, for an educational initiative involving lectures, exhibits and storytelling on Tempe’s Arizona State University campus.
The annual week-long event sought to understand how the international community responds to genocides, both those that are ongoing and any that might be brewing. Participants look to the past for future guidance, while also honoring people affected by genocide.
Naomi Steinberg, vice president of U.S. policy and advocacy for HIAS (originally the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) — a Jewish American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees — was in Tempe as a first-time presenter and participant at GAW. (It was actually her second trip to Tempe; her first happened when she was 10 and she came with her family to cheer on Penn State University in the Fiesta Bowl.)
Steinberg first became interested in the topic of refugees when, during a future leaders’ summer trip, she met a Cambodian refugee. In the course of telling her personal story, the woman described watching her sister be tied to a tree and left to die, plagued by swarms of tiny insects.
“That conversation really sticks with you,” Steinberg told those gathered at Wednesday’s afternoon session titled, “Refugee Resettlement: Lifeline after Genocide.”
“Sometimes I wonder if instead of going on that trip, I had spent the summer working at Dairy Queen, where would I be now?”
DQ’s loss has been refugees’ gain, given that Steinberg has devoted her life to helping those forced to flee their homes rebuild their lives in new countries.
Before joining HIAS in 2017, Steinberg was the director of Refugee Council USA, a coalition dedicated to refugee protection in the United States, and the deputy director of the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center, where she worked with community-based, refugee-led organizations.
Over the course of her career, she became interested in the connection between contemporary genocide and resettling refugees. HIAS is the oldest refugee resettlement organization in the U.S. and protecting this vulnerable population is deeply grounded in Jewish values, Steinberg said.
American Jews recognize that without the U.S. having welcomed members of our families, the Jewish community would look very different, she said.
“That’s a connective thread for a lot of people in the Jewish community and very close to who we are,” she said.
With the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment, modern governments have “played fast and loose” with some key concepts of refugee protections that were developed after the horrors of the Holocaust and the millions of people displaced by World War II, she said. “The concept that you shouldn’t be able to send someone back when they’ll face persecution is a core concept of the international refugee protection regime.”
The 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees provides the internationally recognized definition of a refugee and outlines the legal protection, rights and assistance a refugee should be afforded to this day. The definition was broadened in the 1967 Protocol, which removed temporal and geographical restrictions. Both documents are the backbone of the U.S.’s refugee program and were inspired directly by the aftermath of the Holocaust, Steinberg said.
“The UN wanted to be prepared for future crises and they felt the impetus of ‘Never Again.’” It was incumbent upon the new United Nations to not only assist with finding durable solutions for these people (including through resettlement to other countries, including the U.S.), but also help to form a system to better protect refugees in the future, she said.
Steinberg and her colleagues at HIAS are ever mindful of the confluence between “some really pernicious trends in antisemitism and anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment — threads that are hard to disentangle,” she said.
In Arizona, HIAS partners with Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona to resettle refugees and assist them with medical needs, transportation, schooling and appointments. Its location near the U.S.-Mexico border gives the agency a bird’s eye view of one of the most contentious refugee issues in the country.
“HIAS is of the opinion that a lot of the border policies are deeply problematic that deny people the fundamental right to seek asylum,” Steinberg said.
This month HIAS opposed proposed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to restrict immigration further and entrench the Remain In Mexico policy.
“As a Jewish organization founded to help people fleeing persecution, HIAS adamantly opposes the Border Security and Enforcement Act of 2023,” said Mark Hetfield, HIAS president and CEO. “This legislation would return us to the days of the Second World War, when countries freely turned refugees away at their borders. That is unacceptable. Congress needs to resource a system that can efficiently and fairly determine who does and does not need asylum, instead of putting asylum out of reach for people who are fleeing for their lives.”
Hetfield spoke about the importance of welcoming the stranger in Tucson last month at the behest of the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center.
Much as we all wish it were, genocide and mass displacement are not features unique to the past, Steinberg said in the course of discussing the advocacy HIAS has done on behalf of the Muslim Rohingya people, who have faced genocide at the hands of Myanmar’s military.
“This is one of the largest contemporary genocides happening as we speak and to ignore it would be at our own peril. It’s a black eye on the international community,” she said.
There are a million refugees languishing in Bangladeshi camps, but Steinberg explained that thanks to the effort of the Biden administration, things are finally starting to improve in terms of resettlement of Rohingya refugees out of Bangladesh. She was not at liberty to give specific numbers, but said there is reason for optimism that resettlement numbers will continue to grow for this population.
Many conference participants attended the Phoenix Holocaust Association’s Yom HaShoah commemoration on Sunday, April 16, at Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale. The first day of the conference, which coincided with Yom HaShoah, featured Phoenix Holocaust survivor Marion Weinzweig. Thus, while many other issues were discussed during the week, the Holocaust was never far from the conversation.
Rightly so, Steinberg said. GAW and gatherings like it are essential.
“We’ve all read reports on how many young people don’t know about or believe Holocaust history. As we get further from that event, it’s easier to forget its lessons. It’s important to take a beat and recognize what happened, what it led to and where we are today.” JN
To learn more about HIAS, visit hias.org.