In early January, Yariv Levin, Israel’s deputy prime minister and minister of justice, proposed a plan to overhaul the nation’s judicial system. The announcement was met with bitterness and anger from hundreds of thousands of Israelis, who took to the streets to protest what many perceived as an affront to Israeli democracy. There were also counter protests by Israelis who agreed the judiciary was long overdue for reform. While some pundits have warned of a number of terrible consequences, including economic turmoil and international blowback, others say these doom-filled prophecies are largely overblown — but still might harm Israel’s social cohesion.
Retired Israeli judge Philip Marcus, a proponent of reform, said that while there is not yet an agreement, there will be no civil war. Some politicians might be attempting to leverage the political situation to their advantage, but that’s just par for the course and not a sign of revolution, he said.
“I am optimistic that better counsels prevail and that Israel will come out of this stronger and more resilient,” he said.
Marcus was in Phoenix in early June to address family court reform for the Superior Court of Arizona’s Family Division, Ohr HaTorah Congregation and the Phoenix Community Kollel. After serving on Israeli courts for nearly two decades — the Jerusalem Magistrate Court and Jerusalem Family Court, where he was also chief justice — Marcus retired and returned to academia in 2012. He is a government consultant and lectures in Israel and around the world. On Sunday, June 11, he spoke at the Kollel about the proposals for judicial reform in Israel.
Marcus gave a basic overview of the history of Israel’s judicial system, outlining what he sees as its strongest and weakest elements, and explaining why he believes reform is necessary. Whatever its flaws, however, he still credits Israel’s system of justice with being “several orders of magnitude better than the system in the United States and many other countries, even as it stands.”
The proposed reform would curb the judiciary’s influence over the Knesset’s ability to make laws by limiting the Supreme Court’s power to exercise judicial review, giving the government control over judicial appointments (the Judicial Selection Committee currently controls the process) and restricting the authority of its legal advisors.
Marcus also focused on Aharon Barak, Israel’s former Attorney General and Supreme Court president, and his outsized role in both setting a precedent of judicial activism for the Court and making incendiary remarks about the reform. Barak has publicly called the reform “a war against democracy.”
Under Barak’s years of leadership, the Court expanded its competencies, allowing it to make more decisions for Israelis, thereby competing with the Knesset rather than complementing it, and empowered the “reasonableness” standard for administrative decisions (meaning that they are made with consideration of all relevant factors). Critics point out that the principle of reasonableness has been used to reverse important government decisions, including those concerning halachah, and leads to uncertainty because it’s too amorphous, making it difficult to predict how judges will interpret it.
Barak also interpreted Israel’s Basic Laws as a “constitutional revolution,” allowing the Court to strike down legislation it views as violating human rights. Marcus spoke only briefly on some of the problems he sees in codifying “rights” rather than “responsibilities” into law, a topic he sometimes lectures on in other venues.
Marcus also decried the lack of public debate about the proposed judicial reform, which might have brought the temperature down in the country and prevented some of the more bellicose pronouncements that he argued only served to create distrust.
“The real work should be done with an intelligent, informed debate, where everybody who is a stakeholder can debate these things together, rather than shouting and screaming at one another,” he said.
While he is a strong advocate for judicial reform, Marcus doesn’t want to see a decline in the public’s faith in its institutions, which are quite high, he said. One of the critiques of the reforms is that it will shift the balance in power towards the political leaders in the Knesset. He pointed out that the makeup of that body can change and new leaders will be able to pass laws without worrying that the Court will strike them down without any accountability.
Still, he recognized the fallibility of politicians.
“The Knesset is formed of politicians, and some are better than others. Some are more interested in their own seats or the seats of their parties than the welfare of the State of Israel,” he said.
The country has also grown considerably since the number of seats in the Knesset (120) was first determined. Marcus would like to see the body expanded to represent the population better as it stands now. Sadly, nobody asked him before deciding how to reform the system, he joked.
Rabbi Effie Loffman, the Kollel’s director and co-sponsor of Marcus’ talk, suspected such a controversial topic would be appreciated by people in the community, especially given Marcus’ unique perspective as someone who’s worked so many years in the Israeli judiciary.
“People were really engaged and everyone left much more educated on the subject,” Loffman told Jewish News.
Sunday’s lecture was especially useful to lawyers, who can receive an hour and a half credit towards continuing legal education for attending the event. But not everyone who came was a lawyer.
Debbie Friedman, who came after hearing about the event because she is interested in the debate, said Marcus gave her a sense of optimism.
“I like how he framed it as something to be debated rather than as a revolution. It would be sad for Israelis to see this as something that could ruin their society because Israel is very important to Jews all over the world and the world as a whole,” she told Jewish News.
Marcus’ final proof that there is no Israeli civil war on the horizon came from an anecdote about the protests themselves. A group of people protesting against the reform with Israeli flags over their shoulders passed another group on their way to protest in support of the reform, also with Israeli flags. One supporter who lacked a flag turned to someone from the first group and asked to borrow his — the flag was given without a second thought. The story illustrates the unity Israelis feel, Marcus said.
“You’ve got left-wingers and right-wingers and all kinds of religious and secular people. They’re all involved as soldiers and first responders. They’re all doing it together because we’re all in this together. This is not a civil war,” he concluded. JN