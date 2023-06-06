We can always perseverate on problems outside of our control. It is far better to find solutions to problems within our control. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates are at 20-year all-time highs. While we cannot control mortgage rates, we can control how we negotiate a real estate transaction.
Here are three ways to lower your interest rate on your mortgage:
1. Buydown programs
A buydown allows a buyer to have a reduced mortgage rate for a period resulting in a reduced monthly payment. The duration is usually one to three years. There are many different types of buydown programs. The most common one is called a 2-1 buydown. The seller of the property will pay for this cost through a seller concession. Seller concessions are written into the real estate contract when making an offer. The example below will require the seller to pay $11,182.68 in seller concessions.
If you are buying a $600,000 mortgage with a 20% down payment, your loan amount will be $480,000. As of June 1, 30-year fixed mortgage rates were 6.99%. That means your monthly principal and interest payment would be $3,190. With a 2-1 buydown, the mortgage interest rate will be 4.99% for the first year, 5.99% for the second year and 6.99% for years three through thirty. The table below shows how much you will be saving a month during the 2-1 buydown program.
2. Buy down the rate for all 30 years
While it is nice to have reprieve of lower monthly payments for two years it may be nicer to have it for the entire life of the mortgage. If you take the $11,182.68 and put it towards buying down the rate, your new rate would be 6%. That is a monthly principal and interest payment of $2,878. This saves you $312 a month for the life of the loan. Not all seller concessions are this large. You may get $5,000 in seller concessions, which could be used towards closing costs or buy down the rate to 6.499%.
3. Buy down the rate yourself
As negotiations go, you may or may not get any seller concessions. In that case, you can pay out of pocket to lower your rate. A mortgage broker can provide you with different rate options. The chart below is an example of those rate options. As mortgage rate drops so does the monthly payment. However, the cost to buy down the rate goes up.
If you got the seller concession, which option should you pick?
It depends. If you think mortgage rates are expected to go down over the next two years, then it is better to select the buydown program. If you are unsure where rates are going, or you think rates will continue to rise, then buying down the rate for the full 30 years makes more sense.
The buydown programs have something unique that buying down the rate for the full 30 years does not have, an escrow account. When you buy down the rate with seller concessions for all 30 years, that money is gone after closing. You will never see it again. Conversely, seller concessions used for a buydown programs goes into an escrow account. Every month a portion of those funds are used until the buydown program ends.
This matters because if you decide to refinance to a better rate while still in the buydown program, the unused funds from the seller concession will come back to you in the form of a check or reduction in principal balance. JN
After completing his MBA in finance, Daniel Fischpan moved from New Jersey to Scottsdale to focus his energy in helping people navigate through the mortgage process at Modern Home Lending in Scottsdale where he is a loan officer. For more information, contact him at 480-300-2829 or daniel@modernhomelending.com.