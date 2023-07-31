When Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley (TBS-EV) in Chandler opens its doors to the public on Sunday, Aug. 6, to trumpet its religious school, youth programs, adult groups and High Holiday services, newly-hired Rabbi Tracee Rosen will be the star of the show.
TBS-EV has been without a full-time rabbi since Rabbi Herschel “Brodie” Aberson left last year in June. Since then, the synagogue has relied on local rabbis to fill in until the right religious leader could be found. Rosen was one of those rabbis who stepped up to lead services once or twice a month.
In the summer of 2021, she retired from the pulpit to spend more time with her family after leading Beth Emeth Congregation, a Conservative congregation located in Sun City West, through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year of seclusion has given us all a lot of time to think about our priorities,” she told Jewish News two years ago. “I looked at how my time was being spent and what I had energy for and what I didn’t have energy for.”
However, getting to know the “unique strengths and warmth of the congregation” at TBS-EV drew her back to the pulpit. One thing she really liked about the people she met there was that so many congregants had a strong interest in science fiction, engineering and all things technological, something she shares.
“We seemed simpatico in many ways,” she said. “This was one of those times when I felt there was a gentle hand guiding me in a certain direction.”
She missed the long-lasting relationships formed between a congregation and its rabbi, as well. For the last couple of years, Rosen served as a chaplain for Jewish Family & Children’s Service West Valley Healthcare Center, and though she enjoyed the work she missed “an ongoing connection with people.”
Another big plus for Rosen is that her teenage son, who will attend a charter school in Gilbert in the fall, feels at home at TBS-EV.
“He had a good vibe here and that was a good sign because he’s a good intuitive judge of character,” she said.
After talking it over with her family, she threw her hat in the ring in February to become TBS-EV’s permanent rabbi.
“We are very happy she applied,” said Dennis Aust, TBS-EV board president. “Over the last year we’ve really gotten to know and appreciate her style. She’s a great fit for our community.”
“We have the advantage of having seen Rabbi Rosen in action and the congregation is very excited to have her energy,” said Michele Millman, TBS-EV religious school director and office manager.
Before she enrolled in rabbinical school at the University of Judaism (now American Jewish University), Rosen had a career in banking and sits on the board of the Joint Retirement Board for Conservative Judaism and also serves on the Rabbinical Assembly Committee on Jewish Law and Standards, which sets the halachic policy for the Conservative movement.
Fortunately, TBS-EV sees Rosen’s leadership in these national organizations as “a point of pride rather than a distraction,” she said.
As a gay rabbi, it was also important to have the synagogue’s “unequivocal support in terms of their position on egalitarianism and LGBTQ+ participation and inclusion,” she said. Though she believes any pushback on LGBTQ+ people is politically motivated and “isn’t reflective of how people feel when they know people who are gay and transgender,” she acknowledged that the visibility of having a lesbian rabbi “makes a world of difference.”
Rosen also loves teaching and recently wound down a virtual weekly Torah study class. As she gets more familiar with her congregation, she intends to invite interested members into the pre-existing class and reinitiate it.
“I really enjoy being able to connect with new people, and I love watching them get connected to Jewish ideas,” she said.
Rosen has always valued the collegiality and friendship among the Greater Phoenix rabbis and during her brief retirement, she stayed connected with the Jewish community and its leaders, especially Congregation Or Tzion Rabbi Andy Green, whom she’s known for years, and Beth El Congregation Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin, with whom she’s developed “a lovely friendship.”
Rosen’s wife grew up in Beth El and found it pleasant to attend services “on another rabbi’s turf as just another Jew in the pew,” she joked.
The three Conservative congregations often join together for lesser-attended services, such as the second day of major holidays.
As she gets to know more of her congregants and becomes “part of this vibrant and welcoming part of the East Valley Jewish scene,” she happily reflected that the last two years “feel like a wonderfully rejuvenating extended sabbatical and now I’m all energized and ready to continue to serve the Jewish people.” JN
For more information, visit tbsev.org.