Many Jewish community members expressed consternation and even anger after seeing an advertisement for Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, on page 7 of the Jewish News’ Sept. 23, 2022 issue.
The ad showcased Jewish Voices for Kari Lake, (JVKL) a Jewish coalition supporting Lake, and was paid for and approved by Lake and her campaign.
The crux of the frustration was the fact that Congregation Beth Tefillah Rabbi Pinchas Allouche was pictured front and center next to Lake with a banner inscribed with a Star of David and the words “Jewish Voices For Kari Lake.”
The photo was identical to the one used in a press release announcing the new coalition that was sent to several news organizations on Aug. 31, by the Lake campaign.
After someone brought the press release to his attention, Allouche told Jewish News that he was caught off guard when he saw the photo because he doesn’t want to be seen as endorsing any candidate and is not a member of the coalition.
“I, as a rabbi, have always been apolitical,” he said. “I won’t speak about politics over the pulpit. It’s not the job of rabbis.”
On Sept. 7, he released a public statement of clarification to the Jewish community to explain the nature of the meeting with Lake and the policy issues discussed — mainly the maintenance of a good relationship with the State of Israel and “her alarming endorsement of an antisemitic Republican legislative candidate in Oklahoma.”
At the meeting, “I stated that I am sure that, if elected, ‘Kari Lake, will stand up against antisemitism and the BDS movement and that she will continue to support Arizona’s relationship with Israel.’ To my great dismay, this statement was taken out of context, and left to the interpretation that these words were an endorsement of the candidature of Kari Lake for the Governor of Arizona.
“Therefore, allow me to state in the clearest term: In no way, shape, or form, was this statement uttered to endorse and/or support Kari Lake and her campaign for the Governorship of Arizona. Rather, the sole goal of this statement was to ensure the continued support of the Jewish community and the State of Israel by a potential Governor of Arizona.”
Allouche told Jewish News that a handful of people had reached out to him with concerns after seeing the photo.
Community member Denyse Lieber wrote Rabbi Allouche directly and shared her letter to the rabbi with Jewish News:
“As a recognized leader of the Jewish Community, you are in a position to have an enormous impact on those who value your views. However, when clergy lend public support to political candidates, it blurs the line that separates ‘church and state.’ Further, Kari Lake’s use of Jewish ‘props’ in her advertising suggests that old saying, ‘Some of my best friends are Jewish.’ You have allowed yourself to become one of her props.”
Allouche’s statement is clear that this is the last thing he wants to happen.
“I am deeply disappointed at the direct and/or indirect efforts to portray me as a public endorser and/or supporter of this politician or another. I have, am, and will forever remain apolitical and will refuse to fit into any and all political ‘boxes.’ Politics, and particularly the endorsement of any candidates, will never be included in any of my classes, sermons, or publications.”
Adam Kwasman, JVKL’s founder, told Jewish News the photo in the ad “was a mistake of the Lake campaign, and they have fully acknowledged it.”
Jewish News reached out to Ross Trumble, spokesperson for Kari Lake’s campaign several times, but he has not responded. Jewish News was unable to locate a public statement from the campaign acknowledging the error or apologizing for the mistake. At this time, it is not clear how the campaign has, according to Kwasman, acknowledged its mistake.
Allouche said he doesn’t tell congregants who to vote for, but because he cares about any elected official’s support of the local and global Jewish community and the State of Israel, he does work behind the scenes to meet with various candidates and officials to discuss their positions.
“Whoever is elected needs to have a relationship with someone from the Jewish community to ensure the right policies are set forth.”
He said he meets with Democrats and Republicans. He told Jewish News he has a meeting with Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs on Oct. 12, and he plans to ask her to clarify her stand on the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.
The photo with Lake was taken the same day as a round table discussion with Lake, Allouche and Jewish community members that was arranged by Kwasman, a member of Beth Tefillah and former Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives, representing District 11.
After the discussion, Lake stayed to talk with people and take photos. That’s when the photo used in the press release and the ad was taken. Kwasman said Allouche “got corralled into the photo shoot” without realizing what was printed on the banner in front of the group.
When Allouche saw the photo, he clarified to Kwasman that he’s not a member of the coalition and doesn’t want to be used in any advertising. He never spoke to the campaign directly.
Kwasman said he emailed the campaign Wednesday after Rosh Hashanah and told them not to use the ad again. According to Kwasman, the campaign agreed. JN