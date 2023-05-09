Rabbi Emeritus David Pinkwasser will join Temple Emanuel of Tempe (TEOT) Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein on the bimah June 9 to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a rabbi.
“I just couldn’t imagine letting his 50-year milestone in the rabbinate go uncelebrated,” Olshein told Jewish News. “Rabbi Pinkwasser was Temple Emanuel’s rabbi during its formative years and so many congregants whom he has helped, either as their teacher, pastoral counselor or the officiant at their family’s life-cycle events, are still here.”
Pinkwasser had already planned his sermon a month before the celebration. The week’s Torah portion, Parshah B’haalotcha, tells the story of the second Passover offering, a second opportunity God gave to those who were prevented from offering the original Passover sacrifice because they had been unclean.
In other words, the retired rabbi will talk about second chances, something he knows a bit about.
More than a half century ago, Pinkwasser entered the seminary, but not as the culmination of a long-held desire to become a rabbi. Though he grew up in a heavily Jewish part of the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York — halfway between Union Temple (Reform) and the Brooklyn Jewish Center (Conservative) and close to the home and office of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement — his dream was to become an interpreter for the United Nations, which is why he majored in Spanish. (Spanish is only one of the eight languages he speaks.)
In the early 1970s, when he was finishing his first college degree, however, the United States was at war in Vietnam and being an interpreter, “the most glamorous job for a language major,” wouldn’t keep him from being drafted. Neither would becoming a college professor, his second choice, nor a high school teacher, his third.
“The next thing down the list was to become a rabbi. It was on my list, but it was not at the top of the list, not even close,” he told Jewish News.
Pinkwasser chose an Orthodox seminary, even though he was raised Conservative, because it worked better with his tight schedule. He taught high school until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, took seminary classes until 5 p.m., all while teaching night school twice a week and getting a master’s degree in Spanish at New York University.
“I just can’t imagine doing all of that again!” he laughed, remembering that time of his life and wondering how he held it together.
After being ordained in 1973, Pinkwasser wanted to be a chaplain and work with older adults rather than in a congregation. Jobs were scarce, however, so he taught high school until his wife convinced him to move to Arizona, a place they knew through visiting family in Scottsdale.
He looked for a teaching job but all the openings were in special education, something he wasn’t familiar with. Still, Pinkwasser applied, was interviewed and got the job.
The first year, Pinkwasser and his wife joined his in-laws at Temple Beth Israel (now Congregation Beth Israel) for High Holiday services, “and we really liked it,” he said.
When he took his nephew to bar mitzvah lessons the head of Beth Israel’s religious school asked him if he would be interested in starting a special education Hebrew program. He agreed and taught two afternoons a week after work.
“It soon got so popular, we went to four days a week for three hours a class instead of two, and people were flocking from other congregations because there was nothing else like it,” he said.
Pinkwasser was living in Tempe in 1976 when TEOT was created. Initially, it was known as a Conservative/Reform congregation. A student rabbi from Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles came every other week to lead services and Pinkwasser and other members of the congregation would trade off leading the off-week services.
“He was very active in bringing our synagogue into the Phoenix Jewish community,” said Shelley Stern, a TEOT past president. “In his day, we were pretty isolated. The roads were not what they are today, and to get into Phoenix, where everything was, was quite a distance — we were sort of the stepchild. But Rabbi Pinkwasser made it his business to try and bring us into the Greater Phoenix community.”
In the second year, TEOT had a small identity shift and became the Reform/Conservative congregation; by the third year, Conservative was dropped entirely and it was a fully Reform congregation.
“The transition over to Reform was very slow and very appealing to me,” Pinkwasser said.
In 1977, Rabbi Marvin M. Reznikoff became the senior rabbi but retired two years later due to ill health. Michael Ginsburg, TEOT treasurer in those years, had hired Pinkwasser to be the associate rabbi in 1978. When Reznikoff left, Ginsburg, his wife, Laurel, and Pinkwasser and his wife, Ann, went to dinner. Ginsburg drove them all home and in the driveway, he turned to the backseat where Pinkwasser sat and asked, “Would you like to be the senior rabbi?” It was all sealed with a handshake.
“He was a natural,” Ginsburg said. “He came right in and took over everything like he’d been doing it for years.”
Additionally, Pinkwasser was offered a contract to spend five days a month visiting every prison in the state where he could support Jewish prisoners.
“Fortunately, we made up only one half of 1% of the prison population,” he said.
He was also actively involved with and even the president of the Tempe Emergency Assistance Ministry, an interfaith organization. He laughs when he remembers how he became part of the group. It all started before Rosh Hashanah one year. A man came to the temple’s door and introduced himself as the leader of the Lutheran Church nearby and wanted to talk about planning an ecumenical Thanksgiving. But being the busiest time of the Jewish year, Pinkwasser told him he’d have to come back earlier the next year. He didn’t expect to see him again.
The next August, however, the pastor came back and Pinkwasser went to the meeting with the rest of the ministers. They held the interfaith event and Pinkwasser and his wife were invited to the pastor’s house, then the reception and before he knew it they had become friends — and still are.
Pinkwasser also gave the group a crash course in the best way to raise money for their charitable work, and the donations tripled.
“The plate came back with $1,400 (a year earlier they collected $400). They turned around and pointed to me and said, ‘You’re our president,’” he said.
“Once you get past the theology, we were all interested in helping sick people, poor people and being there to support each other,” he said.
More than a decade later, after working 14-hour days for six days a week, he told his wife, “I’ve had enough; I just can’t do this anymore.” He resigned in 1998. All that was left was to figure out what he was going to do with the rest of his life.
“Most people who leave a congregation become a teacher or a chaplain, but I said, ‘OK, I’ve been there, done that,’” His wife encouraged him to do something he had always talked about instead: become a flight attendant.
“I said, ‘I’m almost 50 years old. They’re not looking for an old guy.’ But she said, ‘If they don’t want you, they won’t hire you.’ So I went for the interview and they hired me instantly.”
He spent the next 22 years as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. Additionally, he was on the critical response team and worked with crews dealing with traumatic events. His rabbinic training was useful in a crisis. But that wasn’t what he loved most about the job.
“I told jokes and sang songs and I did all kinds of fun things, and I probably would have still been there if not for COVID,” he said.
People suddenly kept their distance and the job stopped being fun. When Southwest offered him a buyout worth a year’s salary, health benefits and a lifetime of flight benefits, he took it. Now, when he and his wife travel, they pay next to nothing for flights and are enjoying themselves immensely.
The couple lives in Chandler and have spent the last 48 years in the East Valley, where they raised their two sons, Josh and Aaron and their grandson Evan. Those years have been filled with adventure, unexpected opportunities and many second chances. That’s part of what he is going to say when he has the chance to stand in front of the TEOT congregation once again.
“Judaism teaches us to keep pushing ahead, to keep trying. If you can’t do it the first time, try an alternative route, but always go within the framework of Judaism because the end result is blessings in your life,” he said. JN