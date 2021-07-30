Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabbi Minna Bromberg’s work addressing weight stigma in Jewish communal spaces took her to a lot of synagogues. She was often bewildered when organizers provided her a chair that was too small. Getting people to acknowledge her body and their discomfort with it is one reason she founded Fat Torah a year ago.
“Because people are so uncomfortable with fat bodies, they don’t see my needs — but it should be obvious,” she said. “They can see my body but don’t give me the right chair. It’s literally a consciousness-raising need. People don’t think about fat people’s needs.”
In her webinar “What’s Jewish about Fat Activism?” sponsored by Valley Beit Midrash on Aug. 5, Bromberg will talk about how Jewish professionals can help to confront and diminish weight stigma using Jewish sacred texts and tradition.
Bromberg explained that the most basic text on this issue says that all humans are created in the divine image, which includes our bodies. This concept is elaborated in conversations in Talmud and Sanhedrin about every human having value and the importance of uniqueness.
Bromberg has been involved in fat activism since she was a teenager in the 1990s. And after her ordination 11 years ago, she has been able to combine two big parts of her life. It’s necessary work, too — people still don’t react rationally to her body, she said. And she knows she’s not alone.
“My own activism for most of the last 20 years or so has been showing up in my own body in public and not being afraid or ashamed to do that,” she said.
And that includes in Jewish spaces.
Physical accessibility in synagogues is a longstanding problem, especially for the largest people, she said.
She’s happy to highlight synagogues that make an effort to accommodate larger people. It could be something as simple as providing chairs without confining arms. And then ensuring chairs like this are not claimed first by people who don’t need them.
This is the kind of thing that caught Edith Cox’s eye when she first read Bromberg’s blog.
“I was really excited because I had been thinking for a long time that fat activism is a social justice issue, but I never made the Jewish connection,” she said.
Cox is a longtime supporter of VBM and appreciates its focus on social justice, but she didn’t think fat activism was on its radar. She was a bit surprised that Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz, VBM’s president and dean, was open to the idea. “I thought I might have to do some convincing but he was on board right away,” Cox said.
Cox is excited about the possibility of expanding minds when it comes to how people perceive bodies, including their own, and getting them to see things from a new — and Torah — perspective.
“All bodies are good bodies, but another way to say that is we’re all images of God,” Cox said, reiterating Bromberg’s work. “The body is sacred in Judaism so it’s not appropriate to hate your body or denigrate your body. We should all be OK in our skin.”
Yanklowitz, too, said Bromberg’s work “aligned very deeply with VBM’s vision and mission to expand the Torah’s reach to new pressing moral issues and in engaging new, diverse, often marginalized Jewish populations.” He’s eager to see what type of conversations and learning possibilities evolve from this event.
Bromberg admires VBM’s work on inclusion and said that part of her organization’s goal is to ensure that weight stigma belongs on this kind of agenda.
“It impacts people, especially women, of all sizes, who spend so much time and money trying to police their bodies to be a shape they were never meant to be,” she said.
In order to educate people about weight stigma, she said it’s important to have a loving relationship with her own body, which is something she can model to others. “In a world that tells me I don’t belong, it’s a radical act to love and accept my body,” she said.
But self-love can’t protect her from discrimination, and that’s one reason this work is important and ongoing, she said. JN
To register for the Aug. 5 webinar at 12 p.m., go to valleybeitmidrash.org