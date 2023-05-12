Avery Chadwick didn’t know it when she was first assigned a project about the Holocaust, but she soon discovered that she had something of a personal connection to the subject. Her grandfather’s longtime friend, Marc Yablonka, was the son of a survivor, the grandson of a murdered victim and was willing to tell her the story.
Chadwick, who is Christian, was learning about World War II and the Holocaust for the first time in her eighth-grade honors English Language Arts class at Eduprize School in Queen Creek. Starting in 2022, Arizona’s public schools were required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and 12th grades.
In addition to lectures, Chadwick and her classmates read “Prisoner-B3807,” a novel by Alan Gratz that tells the story of a Jewish boy in Poland trying to survive as he is transported to 10 different concentration camps.
“The Holocaust was very new to me and it’s just a heavy subject and everyone processes it differently. It was a different kind of energy in the class and everyone was quiet,” Chadwick said.
For the unit’s final project, the teacher offered students a number of broad research topics to choose from, including Adolph Hitler, Auschwitz-Birkenau, concentration camps, death marches, etc. Chadwick considered her options and each time she made a choice, it turned out one of her classmates had beaten her to it.
Her teacher gave her a day to consider something not on the list. She went to lunch with her grandparents and told them of the assignment. That’s when her grandfather, Mike Chadwick, suggested she speak with his friend whose family had experienced it firsthand.
Yablonka agreed to talk to her but he was astonished that a 14-year-old would have any interest in such a difficult and tragic topic.
“I was astounded that a 14-year-old girl would have it in her to want to learn more about the Holocaust based on what I was like at 14. Her interest was enlightening and uplifting,” he said.
Yablonka and the young Chadwick corresponded via email for the next couple of weeks, long enough for him to sketch out the details of his family’s history and to illustrate it with a few stories she could readily understand.
“I gave her examples of what my grandmother, mother and aunt went through and I cited different experiences,” he said.
He told her how a priest and nun were the only ones in his family’s village who knew they were Jewish, and his grandmother had to pretend to be Catholic, even attending Mass and taking communion. He told her of the dramatic encounters with Nazis that his mother and aunt survived with clever subterfuge. He told her of the concentration camp his family was forced into.
He also told her that his grandfather was deported to Auschwitz, where he died of dysentery.
Yablonka also told her how worried and overprotective his mother was of him and the impact it had. That detail resonated deeply with Chadwick, who wrote about it in her final essay.
“Her (Marc’s mother) childhood trauma affected her children, even when they were older. The children of Holocaust survivors develop things such as PTSD, anxiety and depression. Even now, Marc thinks pessimistically and worries about things that don’t need to be worried about,” Chadwick wrote.
In fact, Yablonka, a military journalist and author based in Burbank, California, had never written about his family’s history in the Holocaust — until he started telling his friend’s granddaughter about it for her eighth-grade assignment.
“There’s always been something in the background when I think I’d like to write about this — I think I’ll break down if I do it, but meeting Avery let me write about it,” he said.
Once he started writing, “it flowed out,” he said. He’s working on his memoir and there’s an entire chapter about his family and the Holocaust.
For Chadwick, the experience was “special,” she said. “I got to experience something nobody else had. My information was straight from Marc, so I had a primary source.”
Her project, which included her essay and a large tri-fold board that maps out the story with notes and photos, received an A+. She’d like to learn more about the Holocaust and intends to read “The Diary of a Young Girl,” Anne Frank’s famous diary.
The whole experience "makes me walk on air," Yablonka said. He only wishes his parents were alive to share it with them.