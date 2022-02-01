Most days, you will find Carol Goldstein in the lobby of the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center armed with a smile and an abundance of information for the senior community. Carol’s title is senior concierge for Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS). She was hired for the position after Janet Rees, the previous senior concierge and creative aging coordinator for JFCS, passed away at the end of November 2021.
Carol answered a few questions for the Jewish News so that the community could get to know a little more about her.
What are the duties you perform as senior concierge?
As the senior concierge, I provide outreach, education and resources to Greater Phoenix’s senior population and their adult children, family members and caregivers responsible for their well-being. I liaison between the Jewish community programs and organizations which provide services to the Jewish community’s older adult population.
Where did you work before taking this position?
Prior to this position, I worked for the JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment as the office assistant. In that position, I interacted with the participants in our programs, handled all of the administrative tasks of running the programs and assisted the center’s director.
Before working for JFCS, I worked in the field of education, first as a grade-school teacher and then with a CPA review course.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of this position is the opportunity to meet with so many wonderful people who share their time with me and the ability to assist anyone who might need information.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, enjoying our beautiful Arizona outdoors and reading. My family and I have been fortunate to have lived here for 32 years and experienced a rich and varied life. I am especially fond of the many opportunities for hiking and nature.
What are your hours at the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center and where are you located?
I am at the Martin Pear JCC every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. My table is located in the front lobby between the restaurant and the membership desk. I am also available to meet at the JCC at other times with prior scheduling. JN
To reach Carol, contact 480-721-8619 or email carol.goldstein@jfcsaz.org.