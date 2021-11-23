Dr. Robert Ziltzer, 58, could have spent his entire medical career running his successful primary care practice in Scottsdale. It was his plan when he went to medical school in New York, where he was also born and bar mitzvahed. He even stayed in school an extra year in order to become board certified in both adult and child medicine — no easy feat.
He completed his residency in Arizona, joined a local practice and climbed aboard the proverbial treadmill of being a primary care physician for the next two decades. And he loved it for a long time. He was doing what he had always wanted — developing strong relationships with his patients, entire families of them. With his “med-peds” license, he treated parents and their kids, who he then watched grow into adults with kids of their own.
But there were a couple of big drawbacks. For one thing, his success was overwhelming. “It felt like drinking from a fire hose, I was so busy,” he said. “If I wanted to work 24 hours a day, there would be enough patients to see.”
The other hiccup was more existential. While “kids get better in most cases, almost no matter what you do,” he said, “adults often get sicker as they get older and your job is to slow the aging process.” He hadn’t banked on a life handing out pills, just watching his adult patients worsen. He had become a doctor to help people, but if he couldn’t help the whole person, he wondered, what was it all for?
In 2006, he took a leap of faith. Along with Dr. Craig Primack, one of the Jewish partners in his practice, he plunged into a new specialty. He believed that if he could focus almost exclusively on weight management, he could make the kind of improvements for his patients that would deliver a real impact on their health.
Ziltzer talked to Jewish News about why he became a doctor, his decision to change things up and the gratification of pursuing one’s passion.
Why did you want to be a doctor?
As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a physician. It was just something in me. And my parents tell me that as young as age five I wanted to be a doctor. Who knows, right? But it was just something within me that I wanted to care for people; I wanted to be able to heal. And that’s really what makes healing — through touching, through therapy, through surgery, through counseling — helping people feel better, helping people get better.
I had no other doctors in my family, but Jewish culture focuses on the family unit, and we had a strong family unit. And focus is on community and being part of a larger community and doing good, and those are all the values that are instilled in me. I don’t think that directly pushes someone into medicine, but I was raised with a strong emphasis on education. My parents are certainly proud that I went down that route, but they didn’t push me at all.
And why choose a specialty that took so much more time and effort?
I wanted to take care of adults and kids. The other way to go is family medicine, where you deliver babies and you set fractures and it’s very, very general. But pediatrics is fun because you get to take care of kids and play with kids.
What was your practice like?
I was so busy and so overwhelmed that it was hard to manage it all because back then we didn’t have electronic medical records. In medicine, there’s a huge amount of administrative, non-patient care stuff: medications to refill and patients to call, patients to call back, patients to notify of lab work. At the end of the day, which was often at 6:30 or 7:00, I still had all that stuff to do, and I wasn’t getting home until way later. And it’s stressful to be as busy as you are, and yet, not really making a difference for people.
That must have been frustrating.
It wasn’t gratifying. From a medical standpoint, the relationship with patients was by far the most gratifying part of it, because I got to know them. I took care of families, and I have kept those relationships. I would see families grow up, I would see kids become adults, and they didn’t have to change doctors. That part of it was really cool.
But was I actually making a difference? I was refilling blood pressure medicines and treating diabetes and all these diseases for which, if people just lost weight, they wouldn’t have.
What was the key impetus for changing direction?
In the mid ‘90s, I just had an inkling of what I wanted to do; I wanted to help people lose weight, because it was clear that the medical education system does not teach people about weight loss. We didn’t learn about it in residency and didn’t learn about it in medical school.
What we learn is about hospital nutrition: how to take care of people who are in the ICU, on a ventilator, so they get enough feedings, and how to take care of people who can’t eat and need intravenous nutrition.
Residency is really hospital-based. You learn how to take care of people in the hospital who are very, very sick. But we don’t learn how to use medical nutrition for diabetes or high blood pressure. We just tell people to eat less salt and exercise — eat less and move more. And that clearly doesn’t work.
So, I launched a small weight loss program in my regular practice. I was on my own at first, and I brought together a psychologist and a dietitian. Back then Fen-Pfen was with us, and I did prescribe it for some patients. It was very effective. Unfortunately, one of those fens, fenfluramine, causes heart valve problems and was taken off the market. It gave a bad name to weight loss drugs and weight loss in general. But as time has gone on, the drugs that have emerged, have gotten better, and they’re safer. Now, we’ve got all these great options.
How did it become your new specialty?
Dr. Primack and I started attending seminars on weight loss. I always said if I can help people lose 50 pounds or more and keep it off, I’m going to do that full-time. It’s just way more gratifying. In primary care, you spend your days putting people on pills and giving shots. And now I get to take people off of those pills and shots for diabetes and high blood pressure, and all these other diseases that are related to obesity.
In 2006, after learning these tools, the two of us enrolled our first patient. And we basically told our patients who were in our primary care practice, the disease you have would get better if you just lost weight. Do you want our help with weight loss?
We started with around 70 patients and built from our primary care practice. And we got so busy that we realized we can’t do both. It was just the two of us. We realized we could actually do this full-time. We sent letters out to our patients saying, we’re doing this full-time; this is really our passion. And we referred our adult patients to one practice and our pediatric patients to another practice. And I still treat many of them today; they still see me in weight loss.
I had a great relationship with my patients, but now I get to do something where I’m really making a difference in people’s lives. And that’s why I went to medicine in the first place.
Why is weight management not part of a regular primary care practice?
In the system we have, you don’t have time to dedicate the intensive time that’s required to help people lose weight. It’s not like high blood pressure, where you’re taking other medicines, and you can get their blood pressure down, or insulin, where we can get your blood sugar down. Weight loss requires a comprehensive approach, kind of like cancer. When someone develops cancer, they don’t just go to a doctor, who puts them on a pill. You go to an oncologist, who’s your quarterback, and the oncologist helps you decide what’s the right treatment: if you need surgery, if you need chemotherapy, if you need radiation, or all of them. And then there’s a whole mental health piece to that as well. Because these people are in shock. They need a lot of emotional support; they need counseling. And that’s very much what obesity management is.
What do you think of the body positivity movement?
I am 100 percent a fan of taking away criticism of someone’s body. And people are beautiful at any weight. I fully advocate for that. At the same time, I am an advocate for health. And I don’t think it’s necessarily healthy to accept walking around with high blood pressure.
As a society, we need to accept that there are people who have struggles; they have a medical disease and they need compassion. And we provide a safe space. Losing weight is harder for some than others.
There’s an incredible amount of emotional support that goes into what we do. And everything we do is in the spirit of health, both physical and emotional health. People come to us blaming themselves, living in a society where there are so many expectations.
People are relieved to find out, this is not my fault. We get them out of that hole — shame, blame — and we can help. I don’t tell patients what they should weigh. I let them set their goal. They come to me wanting to look better, feel better, be able to move more and reduce diseases.
I will do everything I can to help them achieve their goal, as long as that goal is healthy. Almost all of our patients lose a lot of weight, some lose more than they expected.
What is important for people interested in weight management to know?
Diets can work, but the paradigm that a lot of people don’t understand is that obesity is a chronic disease that we can control but not cure. So, for example, if someone has high blood pressure, and you put them on a blood pressure pill that works, if you stop that medicine in three months, what’s going to happen to their blood pressure? It’s going to go right back up.
We take people who are used to dieting, one after the other — typically a dozen diets, and we help them lose weight quickly. And it’s way easier with us because we have tools, we have medications, we have special diets, and they lose weight very quickly. But we also explain to them, if you just stop, you will regain all of your weight. So we teach them. Exercise is a real key for keeping off the weight and weighing yourself every day in maintenance is really important. And some of our patients find that without the use of medications, they are more likely to regain weight. So these drugs are now, in many cases, chronic.
What is the newest drug you’re using?
Ozempic is the most effective weight loss medication today, and it’s one of a whole class of medications that’s been out over the past decade. The drug name is semaglutide, and it’s marketed as an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.
How does it work?
It’s the closest thing we have to gastric bypass surgery in a shot. There’s a hormone in your intestine that your body makes called GLP-1. Your intestines release this hormone and it circulates through the bloodstream stream and when it hits the hypothalamus it tells you to stop eating. It’s one of the fullness hormones. It breaks down very quickly, so taking that chemical and injecting it wouldn’t be very effective. However, drug companies have modified the molecule so that it lasts a week in your blood. And as a result, it essentially is giving you more of what your body naturally makes, and is more sustained. And it just kills appetite.
This is also one of the more expensive medications we have. Some insurances cover it.
What is fun about this work?
The funnest part of my job is taking people who could barely walk and helping them achieve something that they never could have imagined. People cannot imagine they might like to run a marathon or a 5k. And we help people achieve that.
I have a patient who is in her 70s, who dreamed of doing triathlons. We got her to start training for them after she lost some weight. She lost around 40 pounds. I have hundreds of patients who could not run before who now want to become runners. And I help make the path easy for them. Through inspiration and a little bit of knowledge, people are often surprised to see what they can do.
How do you practice your Judaism?
It’s really about tradition for me and our family. My wife is Chinese and we have two kids. We do celebrate the Jewish holidays, and it is absolutely part of our family culture — an essential part of our culture. Our kids have a beautiful mix of cultures, because the Jewish and Chinese cultures are very similar — love of family and love of food, and the importance of education. JN