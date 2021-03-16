party

People gathered with Chabad of the East Valley’s Hebrew school students to celebrate Purim on a clear night. 

 Photo courtesy of Carolyn West

Hamantaschen hubbub

Students at Midwestern University in Glendale paused their studies for a photo and some hamantaschen.

Lining up for some goodies

Dressed in Purim costume finery, congregants came by Temple Solel for music and a bag filled with hamantaschen, a grogger and a special note from the clergy.

Smiling under masks

Chabad of the East Valley’s Hebrew school celebrated Purim in person and outdoors.

Choose your own Megillah shpiel

Temple Solel clergy and volunteers were the cast for an interactive Purim shpiel based on a Megillah reading, where congregants decided the story’s events.

