purim

Purim brought out a crowd and a plethora of costumes at Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley.

 Photo by Michele Millman

Mishloach manot

manot

Volunteers gathered to assemble hundreds of mishloach manot bags for Purim. Pictured from left: Jody Bartel, Kim Kotzin, Judy Reichman and Antonia Schnaid 

Bernie or bust

bernie

Purim was the perfect opportunity to dress up as the popular Bernie meme.

Car pirate

pirate

Car pirate

A young pirate is chauffeured through Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley’s Purim celebration. 

Clowning for Purim

clown

Enjoying a clown's life for a day at Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley’s Purim celebration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.